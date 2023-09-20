WITH 14% alcohol and glowing deep purple in the glass, the Mercer 2022 Montepulciano comes from a grape native to the Central Italian regions of Abruzzo and Marche. This one, from the NSW Central Ranges, has scents of raspberries and herbs and vibrant boysenberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate features Satsuma plum, bramble jelly, spice and savoury oak and a finish of minty tannins.