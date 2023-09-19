Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Tina Oakes on why she took part in City of Newcastle's citizenship ceremony

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated September 19 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tina Oakes with husband Paul Oakes and daughter Oceana, 2, after Ms Oakes became a citizen at a ceremony in Newcastle on Tuesday morning. Picture by Simone De Peak
Tina Oakes with husband Paul Oakes and daughter Oceana, 2, after Ms Oakes became a citizen at a ceremony in Newcastle on Tuesday morning. Picture by Simone De Peak

She already loves "avo", says "g'day" and adds extra vowels to the word "no", but Tina Oakes could not wait to make her status as an Australian official.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.