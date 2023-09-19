A PRIZED waterfront home at Soldiers Point has hit the market for the first time in 22 years.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 55 Soldiers Point Road will go to auction next month and is expected to fetch a significant sum.
Set on 1182 square metres, First National Real Estate Port Stephens listing agent Rebecca Dean said the property was one of the largest waterfront reserve lots in the area.
A price guide is yet to be determined, however, the sought-after street has delivered a string of top sales in recent years.
A 100-year-old cottage on 1668 square metres at 23 Soldiers Point Road broke the suburb record when it sold for $7.6 million last year.
Other big sales along Soldiers Point Road include a house at number 55 that sold for $5.55 million in 2021; the $4.366 million sale of a four-bedroom apartment at 2/49 in 2022; and a five-bedroom home at 61 that sold for $3.9 million in May last year.
The agent said that most of the blocks along the street had either been subdivided or developed into units.
"The land is really special because there are not many blocks that size in the area, so it's a hard one to price," Ms Dean said.
"Nothing like this comes up and there is nothing like this house on the water with that view and that size of land."
The agent said enquiry had come from owner-occupiers, developers and those looking to purchase it as a holiday home.
The owner and her husband bought the property in 2001 after moving to Port Stephens from the North Coast to raise their three young boys.
She said there was a lot to love about the location, from the full moon rising over the water and the sunsets to the pods of dolphins that swim by every day.
"It is such an incredible location and it's not an easy one to leave," she said.
"It's north-east facing waterfront with deep water frontage, so you can wheel your boat straight out onto the water's edge from the boathouse.
"It was also an idyllic spot for younger children because there's also a shallow beach out the front, so you have the best of both worlds."
The previous owners used it as a holiday house and while it had undergone small renovations over the years, there was a lot of work that needed to be done when the current owners bought it.
New flooring was laid throughout and walls were removed to create open-plan spaces and transform it from a three bedroom layout to four.
All of the verandahs were replaced and a large extension was added at the front of the home to create an extra outdoor entertaining space.
"We did a big extension with an outdoor room at the entrance of the home which is a covered so that when the nor'easter is blowing on the beach side you can still entertain and sit outside," she said.
The home is split across two levels, with three bedrooms on the ground floor along with the main bathroom and an additional living space.
Water views can be taken in from most rooms including the large open-plan living, kitchen and dining area which leads out to a large timber deck with bench seating and a built-in fire pit overlooking the water.
"The fire pit is an amazing spot in winter," she said.
"You take in a full moon and sit there listening to the waves lapping at high tide."
On the upper level is the master bedroom with a private balcony, a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite.
The boathouse on the waterfront is currently set up as a workshop and storage space but it could be transformed into guest accommodation.
In fact, the owners lived in the boathouse for six months during the time the house was undergoing renovation.
There is also a three-car garage and an established cottage-style garden with vegetable patches, a potting shed and a chicken coup.
Birdlife in the area includes black swans, pelicans and beach stone curlews, while pods of dolphins regularly come in close to the beach.
The home, which is within walking distance of the Soldiers Point Marina and Bannisters, is set to go to auction on October 21.
The Port Stephens area has continued to attract interest from out-of-area buyers, from both Sydney and regional country towns.
Ms Dean has sold five waterfront properties in the area this year that have ranged up to $4.7 million.
She recently oversaw the sale of a waterfront property at 111 Foreshore Drive in Salamander Bay that sold off-market for $3.49 million to a buyer who planned to knock it down and rebuild.
"We have really strong interest in that top end," she said.
"That block of land [on Foreshore Drive] was only around 500 square metres and the majority of those sales have been holiday homes."
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.