THERE'S more spring scorchers headed for the Hunter as a streak of hot weather continues.
Newcastle locals made the most of Monday's sunny conditions with a sun bake and a surf at the city's beaches.
The sweltering weather shows no signs of slowing down with a maximum of 33 degrees forecast for Tuesday.
Wednesday's 35 degree prediction could see Newcastle break the record for September of 34.4 degrees on the 26th in 1965.
The fire danger rating is expected to be high on Tuesday, moving to extreme on Wednesday with the potential for a Total Fire Ban across the Hunter.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has called on communities across the state to start preparing for bush fire season as warm and dry conditions heighten the fire risk.
Prolific vegetation growth has been a cause for concern ahead of October 1, when the entire state enters the Bush Fire Danger Period.
That period has already started for 38 local government areas, 11 of those beginning a month earlier than usual.
NSW RFS commissioner Rob Rogers said last week that as the weather heats up and the land dries out, the threat of serious fires is quickly returning.
"Thanks to an extended period of wet weather and prolific growth, NSW is now facing its worst grass fire risk in two decades," he said.
"RFS volunteers are already working hard to contain fires across the state, with crews responding to more than 2000 bush and grass fires since the start of July.
"While our firefighters are doing everything they can, including undertaking hazard reduction burns and undergoing training, preparation is a shared responsibility and property owners need to do their part too."
For more information on a Total Fire Ban or fire conditions visit the RFS website.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.