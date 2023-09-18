A MAN was arrested after a gel blaster gun and drugs were allegedly uncovered during a random testing blitz on the weekend.
A high visibility police operation run by the Newcastle, Hunter and Central Coast highway patrol squads was targeting alcohol and drug driving.
Officers involved in Operation Fume manned two random breath testing sites on the Pacific Highway at Crangan Bay and at Catherine Hill Bay.
Police, backed by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) did almost 600 breath tests and 575 drug tests.
Four drivers were charged with drink driving and 13 were banned from getting behind the wheel for 24 hours after testing positive for drugs.
Highway patrol police dished out 62 penalty notices for seatbelt offtences, mobile phone use, heavy vehicle infringements, and more.
A 38-year-old Budgewoi man was stopped during Operation Fume and police allege a Glock gel blaster firearm and a quantity of illicit drugs were found when his car was searched.
He was arrested and tested before he was charged with firearm, drug and driving offences.
Police said he was refused bail at the time.
IN THE NEWS:
