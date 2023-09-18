COULD your local be the best in regional NSW?
A shortlist of the state's best pubs has been revealed ahead of this year's Australian Hotels Association (AHA) Awards for Excellence.
Among the 529 finalists in 46 categories, Hunter venues shine.
The Prince of Merewether is in the running for Regional Hotel of the Year, alongside Hunter pubs the Nags Head Hotel in Adamstown, the Huntlee Tavern in Branxton and The George Tavern in East Maitland.
The awards will be held on October 31 at Royal Randwick Racecourse.
AHA NSW chief executive John Whelan said the ceremony was an opportunity to recognise excellence and innovation in the state's hotel industry.
"The calibre of finalists this year is the best we've seen," he said.
The public can vote for the People's Choice Award online from September 18.
"The introduction of this category last year proved incredibly popular - because people are extremely passionate about their local pub," Mr Whelan said.
