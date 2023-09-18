Newcastle Herald
Fire and Rescue NSW crews at scene of Little Pelican Road fire, Blacksmiths

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
September 18 2023
A bushfire was burning in inaccessible terrain on Monday evening. Picture supplied
A bushfire was burning in inaccessible terrain on Monday evening. Picture supplied

MORE THAN a dozen firefighters are geared up and ready to protect property as a blaze burns through inaccessible bushland in the Lake Macquarie area.

