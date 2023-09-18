MORE THAN a dozen firefighters are geared up and ready to protect property as a blaze burns through inaccessible bushland in the Lake Macquarie area.
Six homes came under threat after the fire broke out near Little Pelican Road at Blacksmiths just after 3pm on Monday.
There was no longer any immediate danger to homes by about 6pm after Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews in four-wheel-drive tankers managed to access the flames.
An FRNSW spokesman told the Newcastle Herald the bushfire was burning through bushland that was inaccessible to firefighters.
Four FRNSW trucks and up to 16 firefighters remained in the area for property protection purposes, if required, into the night on Monday.
Smoke haze from the bushfire could be seen from the Pacific Highway.
It comes amid a rough 24 hours for Hunter firefighters, who have had their hands full with a fierce blaze at Neath, near Cessnock.
