5 beds | 4 bath | 2 car
Crafted by acclaimed architects and a renowned interior designer, this new three-level custom-designed lakeside residence blends luxury, spaciousness, and convenience.
Enjoy the scenic strolls, cafes, and boutique shopping of Warners Bay in a property featuring European Oak flooring, a master suite with premium amenities, a stunning kitchen, eight-person elevator access and outdoor entertainment spaces with views. Additional highlights include a 10kw solar system, climate control, double garage and ample storage.
"Located near shops, schools, and scenic lakefront paths, this home offers an exceptional lifestyle in a sought-after location," listing agent Kathleen Matinlassi from Ray White Warners Bay said.
"This is an ideal property for our local downsizers or Sydneysiders who want to enjoy the luxury of a new home living near the water, shops and services."
Conceived by acclaimed architects Elk Designs and tastefully curated by renowned interior designer Mary Kolivas, the residence is a seamless blend of spaciousness, luxury and convenience.
The kitchen features meticulously laid herringbone floors, Caesarstone countertops and a Smeg appliance suite that includes an extra-wide oven and gas cooktop.
A convenient intercom system allows you to grant visitors ground floor access. They can ascend via the elevator to the top floor where a second living space opens through bifold glass doors to an oversized travertine balcony.
This outdoor haven boasts a second kitchen, complete with a five-burner barbecue, fridge and stainless steel sink - perfect for casual gatherings.
After a delightful evening, retreat to the top-floor master suite, adorned with plush New Zealand wool carpeting, a walk-in robe featuring custom Polytec fittings and an ensuite that culminates in a luxurious deep soaking tub.
Additional features of this exceptional residence include five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a powder room, two spacious living areas and the choice of two designer balconies.
"This is such a rare opportunity in Warners Bay to secure a brand new build which is not strata title and has established build around it," Kathleen said. "The interior lift has access to every level and means this can be a forever home.
This property is also unique in the fact that it has the price displayed online.
"Not all buyers are comfortable with auctions, and if they see a property they love, they want to make the deal happen," Kathleen said. "This is how we service our buyers and sellers."
