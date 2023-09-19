Get off the latte, hop on the wheel thing

Bradley Perrett, I totally disagree with your column about cycling in Newcastle ("What if we don't want to cycle?", Opinion, 15/9). You sound like a dinosaur who is still trapped in the car-happy age of the 1980s.
Not only congested cities such as Sydney and Melbourne but, to a much larger degree, cities in developed and developing countries, have recognised the benefits of bike riding, using public transport, or walking. Not only does it have enormous health benefits for the individual, such a weight loss, improved cardiovascular and pulmonary performance, improving brain function, and counteracting depression, it helps lower air pollution.
It is laudable that City of Newcastle is extending the bike path network to encourage more people to ride. You were probably correct when you observed during your morning-coffee one-hour survey on Hunter Street that not many cyclists used the street. This is because they don't feel safe. Most riders would use the foreshore shared path, or quiet roads in Cooks Hill.
Newcastle, as a peninsula, has not enough space to create more parking and double-lane roads. This city once had a vibrant cycling culture, thousands of workers cycled to and from BHP. To change habits, it takes time, and a bit of encouragement by limiting speeds to 30kmh and extending the cycle path network. We need to help people use their bikes not only on the weekend for leisure but to go to the shops or work.
Get on your bike, Bradley, instead of sitting on your posterior, sipping latte and complaining about cyclists. The world is changing.
I BELIEVE Peter Dutton is Australia's Donald Trump. He's creating massive division in the referendum for political gain. Trump is much the villain in America as Dutton will eventually become here. Almost half of Americans believe Trump's drivel, which exposes those who are easily led into believing his rhetoric. Dutton has seen the political benefit of encouraging people to vote his way in the upcoming referendum. Australians should be aware in case they become like those midwestern US folks.
I don't often agree with Paul Scott's opinion, however, his recent column ("Ugly mess: buildings awaiting demolition for redevelopment are a hazard", Opinion 18/9) was spot on.
Newcastle council controls development within the city and should also take responsibility for obvious issues with an unsecured site that could result in destruction and death in a worst-case scenario. If an owner or developer has approval to demolish a building before obtaining approval for its replacement, the onus should be on them to properly secure that site to prevent what essentially could be viewed as arson. These risks not only endanger other properties, but lives, and this should give councils greater power to demand action to secure sites.
The 'no' campaign on the Voice to Parliament says: "If you don't know, vote 'no' ".
To me, this sounds very much like: "If you don't know, stay ignorant"
Why stay ignorant? This is a very important matter with potentially very significant effects.
Why does the 'no' campaign want people to not read up about the proposition of the Voice and its detailed reasoned support written by experts in constitutional law such as Greg Craven, former vice-chancellor and president of the Australian Catholic College?
I prefer this version: "If you don't know, ask until you find serious answers, not slogans."
Seeing support for the Voice to Parliament slipping across Australia is deeply disappointing.
Sadly, it seems that fear and aversion to change are capturing Australians' hearts and minds.
What happened to our national spirit of mateship and giving each other a fair go?
During COVID, communities across Australia came together and made drastic changes to protect the health and wellbeing of fellow Australians.
No one doubts that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have been poorly treated and continue to be marginalised.
So why not take this once in a generation opportunity to listen to, recognise, and subsequently improve the wellbeing of our Indigenous people?
As the one-page Uluru Statement from the Heart explains, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders simply "seek to be heard".
Who are we to deny them that right?
We stole their land and their children and massacred thousands. If you want to know the truth about our colonial history check out the University of Newcastle massacre map, accessible online. Why would we want to continue the misery by denying them constitutional recognition and a Voice to Parliament as well? It's just not fair.
It's no wonder the 'no' vote is leading when one of Sunday's 'yes' marchers called 'no' voters "bogans".
The comments of the apparent shadow minister for English colonialism, Jacinta Price, in her Press Club address last week, so absolutely fly in the face of the facts of our social and physical history that it completely hollows out the supposed "case" for the "no" vote. As well as highlighting an apparent lack of understanding of the group with which she purportedly identifies, she exposed the racist attitude of those seeking to deny our Indigenous people a fair chance to close the gap.
Such a deal. For only a trillion dollars we can have both AUKUS and Chernobyl.
Barry Toohey wrote that Knights coach Adam O'Brien had not changed his way of coaching over the past 10 weeks ("Will team stick together or scatter?" Herald 16/9). He must not have watched the games. Before the 10-game winning run, O'Brien couldn't beat Easts or Penrith with patched-up teams. When it became apparent his job was on the line he had no alternative but to change the style of play, focusing on moving the ball around, and in-your-face defence. The change was working. With the way things were going with O'Brien, the Knights were fully in their rights to look around.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.