Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes Wednesday, September 20

By Letters to the Editor
September 20 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get off the latte, hop on the wheel thing
Get off the latte, hop on the wheel thing

Get off the latte, hop on the wheel thing

Bradley Perrett, I totally disagree with your column about cycling in Newcastle ("What if we don't want to cycle?", Opinion, 15/9). You sound like a dinosaur who is still trapped in the car-happy age of the 1980s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.