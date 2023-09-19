Get off the latte, hop on the wheel thing

Newcastle council controls development within the city and should also take responsibility for obvious issues with an unsecured site that could result in destruction and death in a worst-case scenario. If an owner or developer has approval to demolish a building before obtaining approval for its replacement, the onus should be on them to properly secure that site to prevent what essentially could be viewed as arson. These risks not only endanger other properties, but lives, and this should give councils greater power to demand action to secure sites.