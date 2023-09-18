The modern maker's guide to setting up a market stall

This is branded content.
Are you a creative soul who's looking to make a lucrative side income? Looking to take your hobby to the next step? If you answered 'yes' to both questions, setting up a market stall can be the perfect opportunity to showcase your talents and turn passion into profit.
Whether you're an avid candle maker, sculptor, jewellery designer or pottery enthusiast, the wonderful world of market stalls is a fantastic way to share your creations with a diverse audience and really get your name out there. However, if the mere thought of setting up a stall sends you into a panicked frenzy, fret not, for you're not alone.
In this article, we explore some essential steps and strategies that modern makers need to know to succeed in the competitive world of market stalls. Read on to find out more!
If you're looking to start your market stall journey off on the right foot, one of the best things you can do for your budding business is to provide customers with online invoices. Incorporating invoicing into your market stall operation can significantly enhance your professionalism and will truly set you apart from your competitors.
Fortunately, the days of manual invoicing are long gone, and modern makers are now able to easily create online invoices with the click of a button. There are dozens of websites and programs that do the job for you, so you can spend more time fine tuning your craft and less time slaving over the nitty gritty.
Top Tip: Be sure to include your contact information, a clear breakdown of the items purchased, and payment details on your invoices. This not only boosts your credibility but also makes it that much easier for customers to reach out if they have any questions or concerns about their purchase.
In this day and age, meeting customer needs is paramount, especially when it comes to maintaining repeat business. While it may be easier to only deal in cash, it's important that you avoid alienating potential customers due to a lack of variety when it comes to payment options. I'm sure we can all think of a time where we were eager and excited to purchase something, only to realise that the vendor accepted a form of payment we didn't have on hand.
The truth is that cash is no longer king, and for a modern maker to conquer a market stall, variety truly is the spice of life. To cover all grounds, consider a tap-and-go credit card reader, EFTPOS machine, as well as accepting cash. The good news is that there are plenty of zero cost EFTPOS solutions available for market stall owners to choose from.
By offering multiple payment options, you not only increase your chances of making a sale but also show your commitment to convenience and customer satisfaction.
In the world of market stalls, one thing to remember is that first impressions are everything. Chances are there will be dozens, if not hundreds, of other stalls around you, and the last thing you want is to blend into the crowd. This is where creating an eye-catching display can really differentiate you from your competitors.
For starters, an absolute non-negotiable is a high quality banner or sign that clearly displays your brand name and the products you sell. This serves as your stall's beacon, guiding potential customers to your amazing products. The last thing you want is for someone to walk past your stall, blissfully unaware of who you are or what you sell. So, ensure that your banner is large enough to be seen from a distance and features appealing visuals that represent your brand.
Next, think about how you want to display your products. Remember - the way you showcase your creations is a make or break factor to your success. Consider using tables, shelves, or unique display racks to arrange your products at varying heights. This not only adds depth and visual interest to your stall but also makes it a lot easier for customers to browse without feeling totally overwhelmed.
Lastly, don't forget about lighting. Natural light is (thankfully free) and ideal if your market stall is outdoors, but for indoor setups or night time events, consider investing in well-placed, soft lighting sources that highlight your products. When done right, lighting can make your products truly shine (no pun intended), attracting potential customers and encouraging them to explore your unique offerings.
So, you've spent countless hours perfecting your craft and churning out high quality products. Now comes the part where it's time to start writing up your price tags. But before you just come up with a random number, think wisely.
When devising your pricing strategy, competitive and fair prices should be at the forefront. To come up with those magic numbers, consider production costs, market demand, and your desired profit margin. Remember that as tempting as it may be to jack up your prices from the get go, it's essential to strike a fine balance. Overpricing your products can deter potential customers, while underpricing might undermine the value of your craftsmanship.
Instead, start with reasonable prices that reflect the quality and uniqueness of your products. As your customer base grows and you gain a better understanding of market dynamics, you can make informed adjustments to optimise your pricing strategy in the future.
I'm sure we can all agree that everyone (you and me included) loves a freebie. And, if you're looking to capitalise on this universal trait, offering free samples and demonstrations can be a great way to attract new customers to your market stall.
For example, if you are selling candles, consider pouring testers into mini vessels which you can easily give away, enticing potential buyers to experience your product firsthand or share it with their loved ones. The same concept applies to all types of products that modern makers may sell at their market stalls.
Alternatively, consider offering free demonstrations to showcase your craftsmanship and create a memorable shopping experience for customers. Again, a simple example would be demonstrating how you handcraft a piece of jewellery, providing a firsthand look into your creative process.
In a world where everyone is glued to their phones, any business (small or big) is truly losing out without some sort of social media presence. Indeed, social media is a fantastic way of not just getting your brand out there, but also generating buzz about your market stall.
Before market day, we recommend promoting your stall by posting tons of stories, static posts and sending out emails to your subscribers list. Remember to make your posts visually appealing, interactive, and be sure to provide all the relevant details (time, date, location, etc.) so that no one misses out on the big day.
Additionally, you may even consider offering exclusive discounts or promotions to your online followers, incentivising them to visit your stall in person. This digital connection can help you connect with tons of potential customers and create a loyal fanbase that eagerly awaits your next market appearance.
If you're a modern maker who is looking to spread awareness of your brand, nothing beats an email list. An email list is a great way to not just keep existing customers up to date with your latest ventures, but also keep interested onlookers in the loop. Remember that because someone doesn't purchase something at your market stall doesn't mean they won't do so at a future date. With an email list, you'll be able to update your subscribers with your latest products, special promotions and future market dates or locations.
Although one of the most common ways of getting patrons to sign up to your email list is to provide a sign up form at your stall, we much prefer the use of QR codes. By creating a unique QR code that allows interested parties to quickly sign up to your email list, you greatly improve the chances of growing your subscriber base efficiently and without hassle.
Additionally, providing incentives to sign up to your email list is also a great way to secure the deal. For example, you could always offer free samples or gifts for each sign up, making it a win-win for all parties involved.
Last but not least, don't forget about insurance. This applies to both your business/products and your market stall setup. For starters, if you have registered your business, it is imperative that you take up business insurance before you even consider selling your creations. This is especially important if you're selling items such as candles, bath bombs, soaps, lotions or any other items that could pose a safety risk to customers.
Market stall insurance can protect you from unexpected liabilities, such as accidents or injuries that may occur on your premises. You don't want to find yourself in hot water without the necessary coverage. Not to mention, this type of insurance can also safeguard your products against theft or damage during transportation or while they are on display, which is always a bonus.
While no one wants or anticipates mishaps, the truth is that life is unpredictable! This is why having the right insurance coverage will ensure you are able to focus on your craft with peace of mind, knowing you're prepared for the unexpected.
And there you have it - everything you need to know as a modern maker who is looking to make gnarly waves in the world of markets. So, what are you waiting for? Start booking those dates, gathering your inventory and setting up your stall - it's time to let your unique craft shine for all to see.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.