Get ready to embrace the Aussie indoor/outdoor lifestyle in this stunning four-year-old residence, built by local custom home builder, Graph Residential.
The vibe is all about easy living with three separate living zones, private outdoor entertaining, and a location that will have you grabbing your morning coffee or afternoon drink on Beaumont Street in no time.
Designed across two generously proprtioned and flawless levels, the epicentre of this home is the relaxed, open-plan kitchen/living/dining area where you can gaze out the oversized window into the in-ground spa, or peel back the sliding glass doors, and enjoy an instant connection to the alfresco and barbecue kitchen - perfect for your next catch-up with friends or family.
In addition, there's a media room and an upper-level rumpus that promise family hangout spots or some solo downtime.
When it's time to recharge, you've got four bedrooms with ample wardrobe space, two and a half bathrooms for your convenience, and a versatile study - a sought after feature into today's work-from-home world.
But that's not all - this home comes with a few nifty extras including seven zone ducted a/c, security cameras and video doorbell, and 2.2kW of solar to help manage those bills.
This easy-to-fall-in-love-with residence offers the convenience of a truly walkable address.
Shops are on your doorsteps. Access to Hamilton Station trains is a breeze. Fresh produce from the weekly Newcastle Farmers Market is within easy reach. And just a short 10-minute drive separates you from Newcastle CBD and the sun-drenched beaches that await.
