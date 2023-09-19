Exactly five months after the first day of filming, The Promise will hit the big screen on Wednesday night at the Civic Theatre.
Created by Newcastle filmmaker Jye Currie and his Green Frog production company, The Promise is hybrid documentary about mental health, borne out of the journey of Newcastle mental health advocate Craig Hamilton.
Currie said the red carpet screening has nearly sold out, with about 100 tickets remaining for sale.
The 60-minute film's mission to extend the community's knowledge about suicide prevention, tackling a major mental health issue head-on.
The film was privately funded by 17 investors from Newcastle, who have declined to be named or reveal the amount of their investment, Currie said.
"I think everyone, whether they are struggling or not, is going to take something away from this," Currie said, "whether or not it's just broadening their knowledge on the topic, or helping them to understand what people are going through. Or if somebody is going through it, it might help them in that time.
"It's definitely a great watch and we showcase Craig's [Hamilton's] story real well, which is quite a remarkable story and unique in its own way. .But on top of it, there's a lot of information, and a solution and a call to action.
"We've found that happy balance. You don't feel like you're watching an educational film, and not just a story, but both."
Currie and his team of 30 filmed interviews with retired sports star Paul Harragon, rugby league coach Wayne Bennett, media personality Jessica Rowe, pro boxer Tim Tszyu as well as Professor Frances Kay-Lambkin, among others.
The Green Frog team also spent a week filming Craig Hamilton on a mental health speaking tour across mining towns and villages in central Queensland.
"We filmed him and the real conversations that would unfold afterward," Currie said. "People coming up to him and sharing there own personal experiences of what they've battled and things like that. We went on the road to capture those real moments."
The film also includes a segment on Hamilton's life-changing psychotic episode on the platform of Broadmeadow train station in 2000 on his way to the Olympic Games. Instead, he ended up in a mental health facility with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. As the documentary unfolds, viewers witness Hamilton's struggles and triumphs in living with bipolar.
"I wanted to share my story to rewrite the narrative surrounding mental health and suicide prevention," Hamilton said.
"The Promise aims to inspire empathy, understanding and action, and foster prioritising mental well-being and support for people on their path to recovery. I hope it will ignite transformative conversations, give hope, and create lasting change."
But, Hamilton noted in an interview in April when filming began, this is not just about him and his mental health journey.
"I've written, spoken, and been interviewed about my story for years. People can find it now," he said. "This is an opportunity for us to take it to the next level, so we have a documentary that can be an educational tool further on down the track long after I stop talking about mental illness, long after I stop talking about suicide prevention."
"Whether I'm biased or not, I don't think many mediums give you such a large stage to shine as a film does," Currie said.
"It's so easy for people nowadays to watch movies in cinemas or on streaming services. With so many people doing that, we're going to reach more people," Currie said.
Tickets to the Civic Theatre screening are $25 (book at greenfrogproductions.com). It is the first of 12 screenings around the country. The film will also be shown at Event Cinema at Westfield Kotara on October 16 at 7pm. That screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Currie and Hamilton. Profits from all screenings will be donated to Lifeline.
Lifeline: 13 11 14
