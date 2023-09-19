Newcastle Herald
Suicide prevention film The Promise set to debut at Civic Theatre

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
September 19 2023 - 7:30pm
Craig Hamilton in the frame during the shooting of The Promise documentary.
Exactly five months after the first day of filming, The Promise will hit the big screen on Wednesday night at the Civic Theatre.

Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

