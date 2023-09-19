Newcastle Herald
Maitland Private Hospital expansion works start on Barrington Clinic

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:41am
An artist's impression of the upgraded Maitland Private Hospital. Picture supplied
A $13 million extension at Maitland Private Hospital will create more room for mental health and oncology services, the health hub's chief executive says.

