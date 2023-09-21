Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

I Run For Her on again in Newcastle, Maitland, Lake Macquarie and Muswellbrook this year

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
September 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the Hunter's largest domestic violence walks is coming back this year in a bid to raise community awareness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.