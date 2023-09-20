Soweto Gospel Choir - Newcastle City Hall
Newcastle Pro Wrestling presents: SHATTERED II - Hamilton Station Hotel band room
Sarah Yagki, with Rixon, If Anything - Hamilton Station Hotel front bar
Tex Perkins: The Man In Black - Civic Theatre
Vision String Quartet - Newcastle City Hall
Lipline, with Grub, Lost Plaza - Hamilton Station Hotel
Passport To Airlie Semi #2 - Wickham Park Hotel
Kate Ceberano with the George Ellis Orchestra - Civic Theatre
Slowly Slowly and Stand Atlantic, with Underlay - King Street Bandroom
ChaiChester, with Elestial, Samuel Winder - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Club Surat - Newcastle City Hall
Flangipanis, with Melvic Centre, Exit Mould - Hamilton Station Hotel
Van The Man - A Tribute to Van Morrison - Lizotte's
Lachlan Edwards - Toronto Hotel
The Whitlams, with Dave Wells Band, Georgie Winchester - Toronto Hotel
Leah Senior - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Hormahaunt, with Burial Chamber, Plague Dweller, Gravepeeler - Hamilton Station Hotel
Gruc - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
The Greatest Showman Sing-Along - Civic Theatre
Graeme Connors - Lizotte's
Pete Roberts, with Sam Joole, Jake Kokins - Hamilton Station Hotel
Ian Sandercoe - Toronto Hotel
