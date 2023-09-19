Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

NSW Police will suspend the use of bean bag rounds after the death of Stockton woman

By William Ton
Updated September 19 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Newcastle woman shot in the chest with a bean bag round during an attempted arrest died after it entered her body, striking her heart, NSW police have confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.