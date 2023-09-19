Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

NSW budget allocates $68m for schools including Newcastle and Hunter River High

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated September 19 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Prue Car and Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington announcing plans for a new high school at Medowie in July. Picture Peter Lorimer
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Prue Car and Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington announcing plans for a new high school at Medowie in July. Picture Peter Lorimer

More than $68 million has been allocated to school projects in the Hunter region, but the bulk of the money was promised and not spent in previous years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.