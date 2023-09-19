More than $68 million has been allocated to school projects in the Hunter region, but the bulk of the money was promised and not spent in previous years.
The two major Hunter school projects in the 2023/24 NSW budget are the redevelopment of Newcastle High School and the upgrade of Hunter River High School, which are set to share in more than $55 million this financial year.
The projects were allocated a combined $22 million last budget, yet received $5.6 million between them up to June 30, 2023.
The latest budget did not include an estimated total spend, nor a start and end date for the two schools.
The government has allocated $31.33 million to the redevelopment of Newcastle High School in the 2023-24 financial year. The estimated spend on the overhaul to June 2023 was $3.497 million, compared with $16.6 million set aside in last year's budget. This also came after $5.6 million was promised in the 2021 budget.
The budget pledged $23.678 million to Hunter River High School. The total spend to June 30 was $2.193 million after $5.55 million was committed in the 2022 budget.
Another $10.5 million will go to Irrawang High School after $5.01 million was pledged last year and $1.797 million was spent to June 30.
Almost $3 million will go to Gillieston Public School works this financial year. The Maitland primary school was the only new Hunter school project announced in last year's budget, when $1.73 million was committed. The total spend to June 30, 2023 was $734,000.
New schools at Medowie and Huntlee were mentioned in the budget papers but no financial detail was included. The budget said planning would start for primary and high schools in Huntlee.
Medowie High was included in a $222 million allocation for new and upgraded regional schools, including Googong Public, Jerrabomberra High and Vincentia High.
The TAFE Centre of Excellence was also omitted from the budget papers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.