New Annual 2023 Atong Atem exhibition, noon to 8pm, Newcastle Art Gallery; guided tour 1pm to 1.30pm; artist talk 2pm to 3pm. Circa: What Will Have Been, 7.30pm at Christ Church Cathedral. Strut & Fret: Blanc De Blanc Encore 5pm and 7.45pm, Spiegeltent at Civic Park; Tantrum: Good Mourning 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Playhouse; Greatest Showman Singalong, 7pm at Civic Cinema; Civic Bar Beats, 5pm to 7pm, Civic Theatre Bar.
Amaze & Play in the Garden Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin. A giant maze, fairies and gnomes, and more.
Nash & Dash Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Abermain Bowling Club Markets 7am to 4pm, Armidale Street, Abermain.
True Vintage Markets 8am, St Andrew's Anglican Church, Mayfield. Specialisingin pre-1990 clothing, jewellery and accessories.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Hunter Prostate Cancer Awareness and Support Group (HPCASG) Sausage Sizzle 9am onwards, Wallsend Bunnings car park.
An Introduction to Dungeons and Dragons 10am to noon, Wangi Library Creative Hub. Be guided through the basics of character creation, combat and storytelling. Suitable for ages 12 to 18. Cost $5 plus booking fee.
Clans on the Coast: Highland Celtic Festival 8.30am to 4pm, Lakeside Sports Complex, Raymond Terrace. Medieval fighting, pipe bands, strongman championships and more.
Home Composting Workshop - Low Waste Living 10.30am to noon, Hunter Multicultural Communities, 2A Platt Street, Waratah.
Stockton Jellyblubbers 50th Anniversary Noon, Stockton RSL Club.
Picnic in the Vines 11am, Saddler's Creek Wines Wine Garden, Pokolbin.
Back to the 80s 2pm and 7.30pm, Warners Bay Theatre.
Swing Into Spring 2pm, Rathmines Theatre. Presented by the Western Lake Macquarie Concert Band, Westlake's Seniors Swing Band and New Sounds.
Chalk the Walk Pavement Art Competition 9.30am to 4pm, Newcastle Visitor Information Centre, 430 Hunter Street.
West Walk 4pm to 8pm, Newcastle West. Four independent art galleries, live music, food.
The Ultimate Self-Care Extravaganza Noon to 3pm, Scrubba Body, Shop 3, 187 King Street, Newcastle. DIY body scrub workshops and live acoustic music. A portion of sales will benefit the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation.
Hobba & Hing's Last Show Ever 6.30pm, City Hall, Newcastle.
New Annual 2023 Atong Atem exhibition, noon to 8pm, Newcastle Art Gallery; guided tour 1pm to 1.30pm; Freedom to Belong panel discussion 2pm to 4pm. Strut & Fret: Blanc De Blanc Encore, 4pm and 7pm, Spiegeltent at Civic Park.
Islington Market 6am to 1pm, Wickham Park, Islington.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Adamstown Lions Markets 8am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Run for RUN DIPG Liles Oval Redhead. Registration from 5.30am. A fundraiser for RUN DIPG.
Bands in the Park 9am to 3pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima, Speers Point Park. Catalina Brass, PCYC Junior & Senior Brass Bands, Wallarah Community Band, Gosford Brass Academy Band, Maitland Brass Band, Toronto Brass and Lake Macquarie Winds.
Peibri Place Wedding Open Day 11am to 1pm, Peibri Place, Wickham.
Newcastle University Choir's From Broadway to the West End 2.30pm, Great Hall, University of Newcastle.
Feast N Furious 10am to 2pm, Blacksmiths Beach Park. Food, car displays.
NRLW Semi-final Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos 2.05pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Fire & Flow Drums Jam 3pm, King Edward Park, Newcastle. A free gathering for those interested in learning the basics.
Watt Space Gallery Just Not Australian.
EASEL'D Saturday, 4pm to 7pm, Bartholomew's Restaurant & Bar, CIMS on Hunter, The Lucky, Rascal Newcastle and Ms Mary at Crystalbrook Kingsley. Artists: Mitch Berrigan, James (Jimmy) Jenkins, Amanda O'Bryan, KEOB and Alanya van de Wiel.
Leda Gallery Celestial, by Sandy Lee.
Blackstone Gallery Details, by Dean Butler. Glenys Holmes.
The Owens Collective Five, by Catherine Kavanagh Di Gravio, Janet Graham, Felicity Howard, Sylvia Ray, Vanessa Turton.
Gloucester Gallery Spring 2023 exhibition.
Art Systems Wickham Sky & Ocean, by Sarah Box and Scott Probst.
Museum of Art and Culture, yapang Looking for mesas in Channel Country, by Michelle Teear. Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. ArtSpace, Sunday at 10am.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Spring into Print. Stand Out Women.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Crownland; Collecting in Colour: Stories of Fashion and Art; Suspended Moment, works by The Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship recipients.
Wester Gallery Of Greetings and Goodbye.
Newcastle Museum Seeking Safety By Sea. Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition.
The Lock-Up Signals From, by Shan Turner-Carroll and Ryota Sato. Saturday, Arts in the Yard.
Back to Back Galleries Repeat Performance, by Debra Ansell and Heather Campbell.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Stand Out Women.
Multi-Arts Pavilion, MAP mima Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. Dark Beach. FAST project digital exhibition.
Newcastle Rising Stars Showcase Dominic Moore, Scarlett Donkin, William Urquhart and Mixed Mobs Dance Group. Saturday, 11am to 1pm, Beresfield Bowling Club
Oran Vir Saturday, 2pm to 5pm, Clarendon Hotel.
Sunbiirds Saturday, 4pm to 7pm, Ms Mary at Crystalbrook Kingsley.
The Whitlams Saturday, 5pm to 9pm, Toronto Hotel.
Jhana Allan and Steel City Sue Saturday at 7pm, The Press Book House.
Japanese Rarities with DJ Salary Man Saturday, 8pm to 11.30pm. Jams Laneway, 8 Union Street, Newcastle West.
Graeme Connors Sunday, 8.30pm, Lizotte's. My Lyrical Life tour.
