Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Rugby union: hunter back-rower Leilani Nathan eyes Wallaroos debut

BD
By Ben Drzyzga
September 19 2023 - 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lailani Nathan has been selected in a 30-players Wallaroos squad to play tests against New Zealand, England, France and Wales. Picture by Marina Neill
Lailani Nathan has been selected in a 30-players Wallaroos squad to play tests against New Zealand, England, France and Wales. Picture by Marina Neill

HUNTER product Leilani Nathan is in line to make her Wallaroos debut after being named in a 30-player squad to travel to New Zealand for a series of Tests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BD

Ben Drzyzga

Newcastle Herald Print Producer

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.