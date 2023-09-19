HUNTER product Leilani Nathan is in line to make her Wallaroos debut after being named in a 30-player squad to travel to New Zealand for a series of Tests.
Layne Morgan, Maya Stewart, Ashley Marsters and Kaitlan Leaney are also in the squad to play New Zealand, England, France and Wales.
Nathan is among four uncapped players.
The powerhouse back-rower is fresh from a breakout Super W season.
She was in the Wallaroos train-on squad for the Pacific Four Nations earlier in the year but did not earn a cap.
The 22-year-old is orginally from the Central Coast but moved Newcastle to attend school and studied physical education at the University of Newcastle. She started rugby with Hamilton and now plays in Sydney at Easts.
Michaela Leonard will lead the Wallaroos while regular captain Piper Duck recovers from ankle surgery.
The Wallaroos meet New Zealand in Waikato on September 30, before Tests against England, France and Wales in the WXV1 tournament across New Zealand from October 20.
Lock Atasi Lafai returns from an ankle injury suffered at last year's World Cup.
"We are excited to get back out there and to continue to test ourselves against the best teams in the world," coach Jay Tregonning said. "The squad remains largely the same from the Pacific Four Series as we look to continue to build combinations and Test experience."
The Wallaroos will train at the new Ballymore National Rugby Training Centre from Friday.
Australia's women have beaten Fiji and USA but suffered heavy losses to Canada and New Zealand in four Tests played this year.
WALLAROOS FIXTURES: Black Ferns, Saturday September 30, FMG Stadium, Waikato; England, Friday October 20, at Sky Stadium, Wellington; France, Saturday October 28, at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin; Wales, Friday November 3, Go Media Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland
SQUAD: Emily Chancellor, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Annabelle Codey, Brianna Hoy, Eva Karpani, Atasi Lafai, Kaitlan Leaney, Michaela Leonard (c), Ashley Marsters, Tania Naden, Sera Naiqama, Leilani Nathan, Bridie O'Gorman, Emily Robinson, Adiana Talakai, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Lori Cramer, Carys Dallinger, Georgina Friedrichs, Jasmin Huriwai, Arabella McKenzie, Desiree Miller, Faitala Moleka, Layne Morgan, Trilleen Pomare, Cecilia Smith, Maya Stewart, Melanie Wilks, Ivania Wong, Siokapesi Palu.
