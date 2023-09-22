Newcastle Herald
Home/History/History News

Mike Scanlon looks at a new book covering more of the city's lost suburban hotels

By Mike Scanlon
September 23 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Above: The former Lenaghans Hotel, near Minmi, in April 2011, before it was restored. Picture by Ed Tonks. Below: This Junction restaurant was once a prominent 19th century hotel.
Above: The former Lenaghans Hotel, near Minmi, in April 2011, before it was restored. Picture by Ed Tonks. Below: This Junction restaurant was once a prominent 19th century hotel.

FOR many years I was intrigued while driving past a mystery house in the swamp near Minmi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.