According to Tonks' research, the Minmi hotel was renamed as Winston Court and associated with the Hardes family of Wallsend. Sid Hardes was an icon of night trotting in Newcastle in the 1950s and 1960s. He had quite a few good pacers, some carrying the 'Winston' name. The house was apparently locked up after Sid Hardes and his wife died, but has since had a new owner with the fire-damaged building being restored.