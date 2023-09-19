JETS forward Trent Buhagiar is coming off his most productive A-League campaign.
Buhagiar netted five goals and delivered five assists, playing mainly on the wing.
His goal tally was one less than golden boot Beka Mikeltadze. No-one set up more goals than Buhagiar.
The departure of Mikeltadze to Korean club Gwangju FC has left a big hole, with the Georgian having contributed 19 goals in two seasons.
New coach Rob Stanton has changed the Jets formation and moved Buhagiar to a more central role in a front two.
Everyone has been trying to impress the new coach.- TRENT BUHAGIAR
He and fellow senior striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos will shoulder much of the goal-scoring responsibility, certainly until Archie Goodwin returns from a back injury.
"I definitely want more goals than last season," Buhagiar said. "I am playing a different role. Last season, I was a winger, now I am playing up top. Hopefully I get more opportunities in front of goal and put them away.
"Personally, I like the new formation. I get to work off the other player. It is good for me."
The early signs have been encouraging.
Buhagiar hit the target in the 3-2 win over Melbourne Victory in the Australian Cup qualifier and in the 3-2 defeat to Brisbane in the round of 16.
He added another in a 4-1 victory over Central Coast in a friendly.
"It's important for my confidence and the team as well to put the ball in the back of the net," Buhagiar said. "We have a young team with a lot of energy. Everyone has been trying to impress the new coach. "
Buhagiar will get another chance to add to his tally in a friendly against the Brisbane Roar in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday night.
"They knocked us out of the [Australia] Cup so we want to get a bit of a revenge and hopefully put on a good performance," Buhagiar said.
The Jets have spent three days in Coffs Harbour.
"It has been good to be around the boys and get to know everyone a bit better," keeper Michael Weier said. "Did you know that Jason Hoffman has never had a vegemite sandwich? We are doing team activities as well to have a bit of fun."
Weier is in his third season at the Jets and has been joined by Ryan Scott, who was at Western United.
They have a reworked back six in front of them.
Daniel Wilmering (Wanderers) and Lucas Mauragis (Wellington) have arrived. Phil Cancar and Mark Natta are a new central pairing, while Jason Hoffman has also been deployed in the heart of defence. Carl Jenkinson has reverted to right fullback.
"We have learned a lot about how we play and what our strength and weaknesses over the last 12 weeks," Weier said. "We obviously have a lot more to learn about each other. Where certain players want the ball played, what they do when they take a touch ... learning those one per centers build up and help you become a strong unit.
"The strength of our pre-season is that we are playing lots of games."
The Roar beat Wanderers 4-2 in the quarter-final of the Australia Cup last Sunday and meet Melbourne Knights in the semi-final four days after playing the Jets.
"Whether they field a full strength team or youth boys, we will be prepare the same," Weier said. "It's a pre-season game, we want to put ourselves first and play the way we want to play."
