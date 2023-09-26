Korean fried chicken is fast becoming the takeaway food of choice for Novocastrians in the know.
It's crunchy, light and crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and comes with a variety of tangy sauces ranging from mild to very hot. It's not greasy or gristly or fatty, and it's best teamed with a cold beer.
In South Korea, where fried chicken is a way of life, there's a word is used to describe the social activity that is eating fried chicken with friends and washing it down with a beer. Chimaek. It's a combination of two words: chickin (fried chicken) and maekju (beer).
Chef Hyunjin (Jin) Choi, himself a fried chicken devotee, took a leap of faith and opened his first restaurant last weekend. It's called Busan Chicken Hub and it's located in the Lake Macquarie suburb of Cardiff.
"This business is my first venture," he said.
"I previously worked as the head chef at Blooming Garden in Hamilton, where I introduced Korean BBQ, and more recently, I served as the head chef at Bar on the Hill at the University of Newcastle, showcasing various Korean dishes to students and faculty members.
"These experiences fuelled my passion to open my own business, and I have now taken the first step towards realising my dream."
Hyunjin was born and raised in Busan, South Korea. He is culinary trained and has worked in the hospitality industry for about 10 years.
"I spent a lot of time alone at home while growing up as my parents were busy with their businesses, therefore I made an effort to cook by myself, and those moments were enjoyable," he said.
"The reason I love cooking is because anyone can savour delicious food with their family and friends. You don't have to be wealthy to enjoy good food.
"I aspire to bring joy to my customers through my food."
It's important to him that the food he makes, representing as it does the country of his birth, is as authentic as possible. Fried chicken the way Koreans like to eat it.
"Occasionally, some of my friends in Newcastle have tried Korean-style chicken elsewhere and complained that it didn't taste like what they had in Korea. So I've been even more focused on making it as authentic as possible according to traditional recipes," he explained.
"Additionally, I use all fresh ingredients and, apart from cheese powder, I make everything from scratch, from the ground up. Since I marinate the chicken for 24 hours before use, if we use up the day's quantity, we can no longer sell it."
His sauces are prepared by simmering them over a low flame for an extended period to ensure they are "well-aged" before use.
On the menu are boxes of fried chicken (original, tornado, yangnyeom, snow cheese, garlic soy) ranging in price from $26 to $28, as well as a set fried chicken burger menu ($19.50) that includes chips and a drink.
Busan Chicken Hub has a definite - and deliberate - retro feel and also celebrates South Korean popular culture. There's a framed poster on the wall of Academy Award-winning South Korean film Parasite, for example, and also of the wildly popular Netflix series Squid Games.
"I have a strong affinity for Apple products and a deep love for music, so I decorated the space with vintage radios, old Apple desktops and laptops to evoke a sense of nostalgia," Hyunjin said.
"At the same time, I used decorations that connect with the younger generation while maintaining a touch of modernity, balancing the display with frames that showcase Korean elements without being too flashy."
There are a handful of tables inside to cater for customers wishing to dine in, as well as takeaway and delivery.
"We are in the process of applying for a liquor license," he said. "In Korea, chicken and beer are considered a must-have pairing, and we want to offer that experience here as well."
Hyunjin moved to Lake Macquarie during the pandemic, which is where his wife Jemimah grew up. He chose to open Busan Chicken Hub in Cardiff because it is "central and booming".
"Furthermore, it has the largest Korean grocery store, S-Mart, and Korean car dealerships Hyundai and Kia, which provides me with a sense of comfort and connection to Korea, allowing me to find solace whenever I miss Korea."
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.