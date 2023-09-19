Impacts of the G20 Summit 2023 on Australia's economy

While it's too early to ascertain the exact impact of international commitments made at the recent G20 Summit it's clear the gears are in motion for meaningful changes.Picture by ibrandify on Freepik

This is branded content.



Amidst the geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, the world's most influential economies convened in India's capital, New Delhi, for the G20 Summit 2023. Themed 'One Earth, One Family, One Future"', the summit provided crucial global dialogues on urgent matters. Australia, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, played a significant role in these discussions. Describing the conference as "fruitful," Albanese's engagements could mark a turning point for Australia's economic prospects and international reputation.



Bilateral agreements

A cornerstone of Australia's achievements at the G20 was finalising the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with India. This development strengthens diplomatic ties and opens up new economic opportunities that can affect various CFD trading markets. In the words of Prime Minister Albanese: "The New Delhi Summit facilitated critical conversations between India and Australia on globally relevant subjects."

The economic partnership between India and Australia has been on an upward trajectory. As background, both nations inked the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) in April 2022, a pact that officially took effect late last year. "Following the successful implementation of the ECTA last year, our focus has shifted to the CECA," commented Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after discussions with Mr Albanese.

This development carries substantial weight, as India ranks as Australia's sixth-largest trade collaborator, boasting an impressive $46.5 billion in two-way trade during 2022. The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement aims to expand and enrich this formidable economic alliance. Government reports from Australia indicate that a whopping 85 per cent of its goods exported to India are presently devoid of tariffs - a number predicted to climb to 90 per cent by the dawn of 2026. "My priority ahead of the G20 was to seal the CECA by year's end," stressed Mr Albanese, emphasising the strategic importance of this economic partnership.

The G20 forum also solidified Australia's relationships with other key global economies. Alongside his interaction with India, Prime Minister Albanese engaged in bilateral talks with other close allies, such as Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Recent milestones under the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, including the newly activated Australia-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement, were highlighted," said Mr Albanese. This agreement is designed to encourage more frequent defence drills and collaborative activities between Australia, Japan, and other regional stakeholders to enhance stability in the Indo-Pacific.

In addition, the two leaders touched upon their countries' commitments to transitioning to renewable energy sources. "The need for relentless collaboration on our mutual energy transition commitments is imperative," noted Prime Minister Kishida, resonating with Mr Albanese's vision of transforming Australia into a renewable energy titan.

Far from being mere diplomatic formalities, these dialogues have real-world ramifications for the economic and security future. They pave the way for cooperative initiatives that could influence many factors - from trade agreements and defence postures to collective action on climate issues.

Tackling climate and sustainability

One of the primary subjects of the G20 Summit was environmental sustainability and climate change, topics that Prime Minister Albanese was keen to address. "The global economic climate is inextricably linked with the well-being of families. Hence, Australia must actively participate in international dialogues to alleviate economic pressures," he said.

Australia also threw its weight behind the G20's initiatives to bolster the capabilities of multilateral development banks. These institutions are pivotal in aiding developing countries, especially those in the Pacific region, to achieve sustainable development objectives and combat climate change. "Our presence at the G20 enables us to collaborate with other major global economies in crafting meaningful solutions, both regionally and globally," Mr Albanese said, reiterating dedication to a unified, global strategy for climate issues.

Forging economic bonds with the European Union

The summit also presented a golden opportunity for Australia to deepen its economic engagement with the European Union. Prime Minister Albanese had pivotal talks with European officials during the summit, acknowledging positive developments in the prolonged discussions about a free-trade agreement between Australia and the EU. "The dialogues are ongoing. I am hopeful for an expeditious conclusion to the Australia-EU free-trade agreement," he said.

The urgency is palpable. If an accord isn't solidified soon, the upcoming European Union elections in 2024 could further delay negotiations. In informal dialogues with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Mr Albanese emphasised the mutual benefits of such a trade agreement. "An agreement would be a win-win, serving the national interests of Australia and the European Union," he added.

Global role amid challenges

The G20 Summit occurred against environmental concerns and considerable geopolitical unrest, notably Russia's ongoing aggression towards Ukraine. "This conflict has a multifaceted impact - on the world economy, food security, and, of course, the grave humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," said Mr Albanese.

The ripple effects of this crisis are far-reaching, affecting even remote nations like Australia regarding stability and global trade. Thus, Australia's robust participation in the G20 Summit carries immediate and future ramifications for its economy and positioning in an ever-globalising world.