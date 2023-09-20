THREE neighbours in a prime position on the border of Bar Beach and The Junction have joined forces to sell their homes as one site, with development potential.
And there has been plenty of pay-off already, with the site which has zoning that would allow a low-rise apartment block or townhouse, attracting around 40 enquiries in two days.
The combined 1735 square metre block spans three homes at 4 and 6 Glebe Road and 334 Darby Street positioned 500 metres from Bar Beach.
The properties are held by three separate owners who have come together to sell having each owned their home for many years.
"It is very, very rare that something like this comes up, especially in that location," Robinson Property listing agent Tony Reville said.
"You are on the border of Bar Beach and The Junction and it is being sold in line as one site with three separate titles.
"Usually you might find two or three owners coming together further out in places like Adamstown or Kotara but to get something that close to the beach, it just doesn't happen."
Expressions of interest close on October 25.
Mr Reville said it was too early in the six-week campaign to determine a price.
Homes in the two suburbs hold some of the highest median values in the Newcastle area, according to CoreLogic.
The median house value in The Junction is $1.82 million and $2.12 million in Bar Beach.
Recent sales of individual homes on single blocks in the surrounding area indicated that the combined three properties could command a high price tag.
A four-bedroom home on 519 square metres nearby at 315 Darby Street sold for $3.1 million in June and in July, a three-bedroom home on 387 square metres at 39 Glebe Road sold for $1.9 million.
In March last year, a vacant 734 square metre block on Parkway Avenue in Bar Beach sold for a whopping $5.5 million.
"To get a site like this, you can't compare it against single sites when you get something of that size," he said.
"It is a unique conglomerate for the area."
Mr Reville said zoning for the property (R3 Medium Density Residential) offered scope to build a townhouse development or low-rise apartment complex with basement parking.
Alternatively, the site could also accommodate childcare facilities, educational establishments, exhibition homes, health services facilities, multi-dwelling housing, neighbourhood shops, senior housing or respite daycare centres.
"There is a lot of usage there and we have had a stack of enquiry coming through as to what can be done with the site," he said.
"We had 25 enquiries in the first 24 hours and another dozen since and that's coming from everywhere including Newcastle, interstate and Sydney.
"The enquiry has ranged from those wanting to build a townhouse of low-rise apartment development through to medical and childcare centres, all that sort of thing."
