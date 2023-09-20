Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Rugby Union: Hunter Wildfires gun Brendan Palmer earns spot in Australian under-18s to take on New Zealand

By James Gardiner
September 20 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires colt Brendan Palmer (left) has been selected in the Australian under-18s for two Tests against New Zealand. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires colt Brendan Palmer (left) has been selected in the Australian under-18s for two Tests against New Zealand. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires' gun Brendan Palmer will make his international debut after being selected in the Australian under-18s side to play two Tests against New Zealand in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.