HUNTER Wildfires' gun Brendan Palmer will make his international debut after being selected in the Australian under-18s side to play two Tests against New Zealand in Canberra.
Palmer missed the Waratah Blues' 47-40 win over the Reds on Tuesday as a precaution after "tweaking" his hamstring at training last week.
However, the speedster's efforts in the Tahs' 38-7 win over the Reds in June, where he scored a try and set up another, were enough to be included in the 26-man squad.
The Australian squad went straight into camp in Canberra ahead of the first clash against the Kiwis on September 28. The second Test is also in Canberra on October 2.
Palmer is one of 13 NSW players in the national team. However, he is the only player to progress through the NSW Country system.
The outside back finished school at St Francis Xavier's College last year and is studying a teaching degree.
"My goal was to make the [NSW] Gen Blue squad, I didn't even think of the Australian team," Palmer told the Newcastle Herald before the squad was a named.
For the past two months, Palmer has been travelling to Sydney three days a week to train with NSW.
He made his first grade debut off the bench for the Wildfires against Southern Districts in round eight.
He is still eligible to play colts next season, but coach Scott Coleman said the impressive youngster would train with the senior squad in the pre-season.
"I think he will play a lot of first grade next year," Coleman said. "We need to work out his best position. He mainly played inside centre for our colts. he was on the wing for the NSW under-18s and he can play 13 and 15 as well.
"He will do the whole pre-season with grade. We are lucky that we work so closely with our colts."
