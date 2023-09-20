Newcastle City veteran Anthony Baker has signed off from the Black Diamond Cup after helping the club to another premiership in his swan-song campaign.
"I'm definitely done," Baker told the Newcastle Herald of whether he would play on.
"I'm 40 in a couple of months, so that's it for me.
"It's a good way to go out, but that's definitely it."
At 39, Baker capped off his first season of footy since 2019 with a title-winning victory over Terrigal-Avoca Panthers in Saturday's grand final at No.1 Sportsground.
The opponent, City's long-time rival who they have now faced in seven of the past 10 grand finals, made the win all the more sweet for Baker.
He was part of the City side that suffered what would be the first of two consecutive grand final losses to the Panthers across 2019-20.
Having won the 2016 title, another decider where they faced and on that occasion beat the Panthers, he was hoping to enjoy one more taste of premiership success.
"It was perfect," Baker said of City's 82-73 victory.
"At the end of the day, it's probably the most I've been involved in the footy club.
"I played in 2016 and 2019, but this year - just being a little more invested has been that much more enjoyable.
"2016 was a win, 2019 a loss, both against Terrigal, so it was nice to walk away with a two and one [record] against those guys."
City coach Mitch Knight called on Baker to make a return this season, keen on his experience and fitness skills. Baker is a conditioning trainer at RAAF Williamtown.
"He's an outstanding footballer," Knight said.
"I reached out to him late last year and he was keen to have one last crack as a player, but his speciality is strength and conditioning.
"That allowed me to focus on the football."
Baker played a key role in the pre-season and through the year guiding the fitness of City's squad, but he was just as integral on the field.
Captain Mitch Crawford was named the league's player of the year ahead of the grand final, but said Baker had been his side's standout.
"I definitely think Anthony Baker has been our best player," Crawford said.
Originally from Tasmania, Baker hopes to stay involved with City in some capacity next year. He said the club was well placed to build on this year's premiership.
"I think there is a real sweet spot within the team with those guys that are at that 50 to 100 games, have played five to six years now of senior footy," he said.
"If they can stick around and just have that core group together, it holds them in good stead.
"Now that they've broken through and won a premiership, I think that can go either way - whether they continue to push on and get hungry for more, or you can drop off from that too.
"But they're at that perfect age now where they can be up there for a few years to come."
