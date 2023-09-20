NO other team has tested Newcastle's NRLW side more this campaign than the Brisbane Broncos.
Sure, North Queensland were the only team to beat the Knights in nine regular-season games, but the Broncos were well on their way to victory when the two sides met in round five.
Brisbane led 16-4 midway through the second half at McDonald Jones Stadium before the Knights scored three tries in the last 13 minutes, converting all of them, including one just seconds before full-time, to escape with a 22-20 win.
Since then, the Broncos - like the Knights - have won four consecutive matches.
But after losing their opening two fixtures this year, the three-time NRLW champions have piled on 140 points in their past four games to charge into the semi-finals.
Now, they're riding back into town hoping to spoil the Knights' homecoming party.
"We've had a rocky season [but] we've been able to find some form coming into the finals," Broncos skipper Ali Brigginshaw said on Wednesday. "We lost that one close to Newcastle, so redemption is on. We're going for it Sunday."
This weekend's two semi-finals are the first in NRLW history to be standalone fixtures, hosted by the top-two placed sides.
Previously, they've been played at neutral venues.
If Newcastle and Brisbane's last meeting is anything to go by, their finals clash should be a cracker.
Knights coach Ronald Griffiths said the two-point victory over the Broncos on August 20 had showed the "fortitude" of his team.
"How tough we are mentally and the resolve to keep turning up for each other," Griffiths said at the time.
The coach compared the performance to a win the side had a year earlier over Parramatta, when they claimed an 18-16 victory with a try in the dying stages.
"On a cold, wet, windy day, they travelled up here to beat us that day and they put us to the sword for a long period of time, but we stayed there and stayed there," he said.
"Olivia Higgins scored on the bell to win the game.
"Those sort of wins are what galvanises a team.
"They build character and probably highlight who we are as an organisation."
The Knights may have won their past seven consecutive games, but they haven't simply cruised to the finals.
The defending premiers had to come from behind to beat the Raiders (20-12) in round seven, grind out a win a over the Roosters (20-4) the following round and even the lowly Tigers initially proved a challenge last week despite the 28-8 scoreline.
Griffiths is pleased his side have had to deal with adversity, including playing without both of their regular starting halves for most of the game against the Tigers.
Five-eighth Georgia Roche was a late withdrawal while Jesse Southwell was taken off following a bad cork after just 26 minutes.
"At half-time we went in at 8-6 down, were able to stick to the process and come out the other side," he said.
"We're finding different ways to win, and I think that's important.
"But we've still got some work to do."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.