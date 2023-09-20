Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

A Bylong woman has been flown to John Hunter Hospital after being kicked by a horse

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied
Picture supplied

A WOMAN was rushed to hospital last night after she was kicked by a horse on an Upper Hunter property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.