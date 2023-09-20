A WOMAN was rushed to hospital last night after she was kicked by a horse on an Upper Hunter property.
New South Wales Ambulance were called to Bylong, south of Merriwa, around 5pm on Tuesday 19 September following reports a woman in her 70s was injured.
Paramedics on the ground worked with a Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care team to treat chest and shoulder injuries.
The woman was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital shortly after. At 10am on Wednesday, the woman was in a stable condition.
She was discharged around 11am.
