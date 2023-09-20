AMY Squires knew in past years that her game was not at the level required to compete with the very best at the Jack Newton International Junior Classic.
It is now.
Squires' confidence - and game - is at an all-time high entering the 72-hole championships, which starts at Cypress Lakes on Tuesday and features players from 15 countries.
The Tomaree High year-11 student won the Australian All-Schools stroke championship and helped NSW to the teams' title at the Gold Coast last month.
She fired rounds of 68,72 to win the medal by two strokes from Queenslander Shyla Singh (71,71). Ella Scaysbrook, who goes to Macquarie College and is a member at Newcastle, was third after rounds of 71,73.
Squires, a 16-year-old right-hander followed her breakthrough success with victory in the the Nelson Bay Ladies Classic on Tuesday, carding rounds of 71,74 to finish at one-over.
"Winning the national schools tournament gave me a lot of belief," Squires said, "It proved to myself that I can do it. My putting has been pretty good and I'm so confident over the ball now."
Squires has finished in the top 10 in her age group previously, but wants to contend for the overall title this year.
Scaysbrook will be among the favourites in a field including players from the US, South Korea, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom and South Africa.
"The international is one of the biggest junior tournaments and people come from all over the world," Squires said. "It will be good to see how you compare to those players.
"In the past I had not been playing well enough to compete at the top level.
"I feel like I have a chance this year.
"Physically and mentally I am confident for the tournament."
The international has attracted more than 430 players in three divisions.
The junior classic (15-17) is at Cypress lakes, with the sub-junior (under-14s) at Rydges Hunter Valley. A nine-hole event for players under 12 and without a handicap is at Singleton.
