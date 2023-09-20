IT was a season that almost didn't eventuate.
With the COVID pandemic taking hold and uncertainty surrounding all walks of life, Newcastle Rugby League wasn't initially high on the agenda during 2020.
The normal competition ended up being cancelled, but ultimately replaced with a shortened, amateur-only style campaign.
Not all clubs or players participated and many other local competitions across the state, understandably, went by the wayside, but an opportunity to simply play footy in the Hunter was somewhat welcomed after a myriad of lockdowns and restrictions due to coronavirus.
However, in retrospect, that year of Newcastle RL also provided a vital cog in the development wheel for multiple NRL graduates.
Central trio Zac Hosking, Grant Anderson and Kurt Donoghoe have all since gone onto make their debuts in the country's top grade along with Cessnock's Brayden Musgrove, Souths' Dylan Lucas and Maitland's Tom Cant.
Phil Williams, who was coaching Central at the time, recalls the general mood and benefits experienced by those who have managed to progress during the last three years.
"It was more of an outlet for everyone to get out and about, get a feeling for life again, let alone playing sport," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
"There wasn't the seriousness of [training] sessions and everything, it was simply getting people together.
"It also meant there wasn't just 12 months of waiting around, to see what happened the following year.
"They kept ticking their skills over and the big thing was, they got used to playing against men."
Hosking, 26, now finds himself 80 minutes away from an NRL grand-final experience on the October long weekend.
He's been named on an extended bench for two-time defending champions Penrith, who tackle Melbourne in Sydney on Friday night.
Regardless of whether or not he takes the field, Hosking has made 21 appearances for the Panthers this campaign, including week one of the play-offs and mostly starting in the second-row.
It followed an NRL shot at Brisbane in 2022 and, two years earlier, the aforementioned period with Central soon after his Knights commitments fell over when NSW Cup was canned.
"It's funny how the footy Gods smile upon you," Williams said.
"He bit the bullet and went to Brisbane which was, he'd probably say this himself, his last throw at the stumps in the big time.
"And he's just taken the opportunity with both hands."
Anderson is again listed as 18th man for the Storm, having scored four tries in a dozen appearances across the last two campaigns.
Donoghoe got a shot with the Dolphins, helping the new NRL franchise kick off in 2023.
Musgrove and Lucas lined up against each other in the Newcastle RL grand final of 2020 before being promoted by the Knights. Cant, who was under 19s at Maitland three years ago, debuted for the Knights on March 17.
Williams says when Hosking, Anderson or Donoghoe "come back to town, they know where their home is", having dropped into visit St John Oval.
