Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jye Bayley to coach Macquarie for next three Newcastle RL seasons

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 20 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie will be coached by Jye Bayley for the next three seasons. Picture by Marina Neil
Macquarie will be coached by Jye Bayley for the next three seasons. Picture by Marina Neil

JYE Bayley wants to help "rebuild" Macquarie over the next three Newcastle Rugby League seasons, ensuring depth across all grades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.