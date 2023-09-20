WYONG are poised to unveil a completely new halves pairing for Newcastle Rugby League in 2024, with recruit Bayden Searle replacing long-time halfback Lachlan Hanneghan and five-eighth Ryan Walsh likely not returning.
The Roos, who were knocked out in the opening week of finals last month, have picked up Searle from Macquarie with Hanneghan travelling to play in England.
Captain-coach Mitch Williams confirmed the roster update on Wednesday, having also welcomed the signing of middle forward Jack Stringer, son of former Wyong leader Paul, from the NSW Cup ranks (Canterbury, Roosters).
Who combines with Searle remains up in the air, but former NRL representative Arana Taumata shapes as a potential candidate having largely filled a utility role at the Roos this season.
Williams told the Newcastle Herald that "95 percent of the squad are back on deck" next year and "we know have work to do, but the boys are keen to get after it".
