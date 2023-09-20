Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle RL club Wyong poised for new halves combination in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wyong halfback Lachlan Hanneghan will depart his junior club to play in England. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Wyong halfback Lachlan Hanneghan will depart his junior club to play in England. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WYONG are poised to unveil a completely new halves pairing for Newcastle Rugby League in 2024, with recruit Bayden Searle replacing long-time halfback Lachlan Hanneghan and five-eighth Ryan Walsh likely not returning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.