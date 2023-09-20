Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jockey Dylan Gibbons looks to Encap in Golden Rose despite fall

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter jockey Dylan Gibbons. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Hunter jockey Dylan Gibbons. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

NEWCASTLE jockey Dylan Gibbons hopes to make the most of his maiden Golden Rose ride this weekend despite a race fall late in Wednesday's meeting at Warwick Farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.