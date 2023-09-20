NEWCASTLE jockey Dylan Gibbons hopes to make the most of his maiden Golden Rose ride this weekend despite a race fall late in Wednesday's meeting at Warwick Farm.
Gibbons, approaching his 13th group 1 event, has been booked on the Gary Portelli-trained Encap for Rosehill on Saturday and managed to escape a potentially dangerous midweek tumble unscathed.
The apprentice came off Kris Lees-prepared Lucky Variety shortly after leaving the barriers in the second last on the program, but was quickly to his feet and actually picked up the mount for injured hoop Josh Parr in the next.
Lucky Variety completed the course minus Gibbons while Parr was thrown from late-scratching Ithadtobezou prior to being loaded in the stalls.
Gibbons will now combine with three-year-old gelding Encap for the second time, having been runner-up in a shorter maiden event at Warwick Farm on July 19.
"He was unlucky not to win when I rode him," Gibbons told the Newcastle Herald.
"He just didn't step great and ended up in a trick spot, probably should have won that day.
"I haven't sat on him since obviously but just looking at him, he's kept improving massively each run and taken all the right steps so probably deserves his chance now."
Encap has drawn barrier three and arrives at the $1 million feature fresh from a last-start win on September 9, the group 3 Ming Dynasty over the same 1400-metre distance at upcoming venue Rosehill.
