A TOTAL fire ban and extreme fire warning is now in place across the Hunter until midnight.
No fires, including grinding or welding activities, are permitted out in the open. Report all fires immediately to triple zero.
Hunter crews battled several fires that flared to higher risk levels on Tuesday, with water-bombing helicopters spotted over Maitland, but as evening arrived they had gained the upper hand. Blazes also scorched parts of Broke, Pelican, Glen Martin, Neath and Rosebrook as 61 fires burned across NSW.
There's no relief for NSW until Thursday, with many areas expected to reach maximum temperatures in the mid-30s on Wednesday before a cold front's arrival.
Newcastle and Singleton can expect a 35-degree high, with only slightly cooler tops in Maitland and Scone.
Newcastle Herald reporters and photographers will bring you updates from around the Hunter on this hot Wednesday, September 20. Follow the blog for up-to-date information.
