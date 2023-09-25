Davis Builders NSW won two major awards and three other categories to cap a great evening on at what is considered the local construction industry's night of nights at NEX in Newcastle. Picture supplied
Recognising excellence beyond bricks and mortar
Davis Builders NSW was a big winner at the 2023 Newcastle Master Builders Association Excellence in Building Awards held at NEX in Newcastle on Friday, September 8.
Managing Director Tristan Davis was named Residential Builder of the Year, and Young Builder of the Year - while his team saluted in three other categories.
The annual awards salute the achievements of the local construction industry across the Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, and New England regions.
"It is a celebration of not only bricks and mortar, but also the profound influence the built environment exerts on the very fabric of our society," MBA President Bob Black said.
Judges participated in rigorous onsite inspections, assessing projects valued at a sum of $500 million across more than 50 residential and commercial categories.
"Their resounding admiration for the industry's skill and professionalism was unmistaken, a true testament to the unwavering dedication of our members," Mr Black said.
2023 Winners List
Commercial Apprentice of the Year - Tyler Love
Housing Apprentice of the Year - Daniel Morris
Newcastle MBA Group Training Apprentice of the Year - Cameron Brown
University Graduate of the Year Award - Jamie Manning
Contract Homes $600,000 - $1 Million - Sorensen Caldon Ferris Builders
Contract Homes (MERIT) $1 Million - $1.4 Million - Abuild Constructions Shelly Beach
Contract Homes $1 Million - $1.4 Million - Built By Eli
Contract Homes $1.4 Million - $1.5 Million - Form Architectural Building
Contract Homes $1.5 Million - $2 Million - Evolving Construction
Contract Homes $2 Million - $3 Million - Ponman Constructions
Contract Homes Over $3 Million - Davis Builders NSW
House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $200,000 - $400,000 - Bishop & Hart Construction Group
House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $400,000 - $600,000 - Active Build Solutions
House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $600,000 - $1 Million - Coastline Builders and Designers
House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $1 Million - $1.6 Million - Maple Design and Construct
House Alterations, Additions and Renovations Over $2 Million - Davis Builders NSW
Medium Density - Dual Occupancy - Boyd Building & Developments
Display Homes $400,000 - $600,000 - McDonald Jones
Display Homes $600,000 - $800,000 - Palm Lake Works
Display Homes Over $800,000 - MOJO Homes
Granny Flats - Spartan Projects
Residential Fitout - Nadin West Joinery
Kitchen Projects Under $45,000 - Nadin West Joinery
Kitchen Projects Over $45,000 - Pluim Joinery
Bathroom Projects - JNA Developments
Historic Restoration - A.E. Parker Builders
Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability - Lou Projects