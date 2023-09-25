MBA EXCELLENCE IN BUILDING AWARD WINNERS Advertising Feature

Davis Builders NSW won two major awards and three other categories to cap a great evening on at what is considered the local construction industry's night of nights at NEX in Newcastle. Picture supplied

Recognising excellence beyond bricks and mortar

Davis Builders NSW was a big winner at the 2023 Newcastle Master Builders Association Excellence in Building Awards held at NEX in Newcastle on Friday, September 8.

Managing Director Tristan Davis was named Residential Builder of the Year, and Young Builder of the Year - while his team saluted in three other categories.

The annual awards salute the achievements of the local construction industry across the Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, and New England regions.

"It is a celebration of not only bricks and mortar, but also the profound influence the built environment exerts on the very fabric of our society," MBA President Bob Black said.

Judges participated in rigorous onsite inspections, assessing projects valued at a sum of $500 million across more than 50 residential and commercial categories.



"Their resounding admiration for the industry's skill and professionalism was unmistaken, a true testament to the unwavering dedication of our members," Mr Black said.

2023 Winners List

Commercial Apprentice of the Year - Tyler Love

Housing Apprentice of the Year - Daniel Morris

Newcastle MBA Group Training Apprentice of the Year - Cameron Brown

University Graduate of the Year Award - Jamie Manning

Contract Homes $600,000 - $1 Million - Sorensen Caldon Ferris Builders

Contract Homes (MERIT) $1 Million - $1.4 Million - Abuild Constructions Shelly Beach

Contract Homes $1 Million - $1.4 Million - Built By Eli

Contract Homes $1.4 Million - $1.5 Million - Form Architectural Building

Contract Homes $1.5 Million - $2 Million - Evolving Construction

Contract Homes $2 Million - $3 Million - Ponman Constructions

Contract Homes Over $3 Million - Davis Builders NSW

House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $200,000 - $400,000 - Bishop & Hart Construction Group

House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $400,000 - $600,000 - Active Build Solutions

House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $600,000 - $1 Million - Coastline Builders and Designers

House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $1 Million - $1.6 Million - Maple Design and Construct

House Alterations, Additions and Renovations Over $2 Million - Davis Builders NSW

Medium Density - Dual Occupancy - Boyd Building & Developments

Display Homes $400,000 - $600,000 - McDonald Jones

Display Homes $600,000 - $800,000 - Palm Lake Works

Display Homes Over $800,000 - MOJO Homes

Granny Flats - Spartan Projects

Residential Fitout - Nadin West Joinery

Kitchen Projects Under $45,000 - Nadin West Joinery

Kitchen Projects Over $45,000 - Pluim Joinery

Bathroom Projects - JNA Developments

Historic Restoration - A.E. Parker Builders

Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability - Lou Projects

Outdoor Landscaping Projects Residential Dwelling - EHL Landscaping

Swimming Pool Projects - Davis Builders

COMMERCIAL

Aged Care / Lifestyle Over 55's - North Construction & Building

Civil Engineering & Infrastructure Under $10 Million - Gongues Constructions

Civil Engineering & Infrastructure Over $35 Million - BESIX Watpac

Extensions, Renovations & Refurbishments Under $1 Million - Built By Eli

Extensions, Renovations & Refurbishments $1 Million - $5 Million - Skelcon

Restoration of an Historic Building Under $1 Million - Kingston Building

Restoration of an Historic Building Over $20 Million - Richard Crookes Constructions

Interior and Shop Fitouts Under $500,000 - Boyd Building & Developments

Interior and Shop Fitouts $1 Million - $3 Million - Urban Core Australia

Interior and Shop Fitouts Over $30 Million - Richard Crookes Constructions

Public Buildings Under $5 Million - Kingston Building

Apartment Developments Under $10 Million - Kingston Building

Apartment Developments Over $85 Million - GWH Build

Commercial Projects Under $5 Million - Reeman Constructions

Commercial Projects $5 Million - $10 Million - North Construction & Building

Commercial Projects Over $10 Million - Richard Crookes Constructions

2023 SafeWork Excellence in Work Health & Safety Award - Residential Kingston Building

2023 SafeWork Excellence in Work Health & Safety Award - Commercial Kingston Building

JUDGES AWARDS