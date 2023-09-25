Newcastle Herald

Davis Builders NSW won two major awards and three other categories to cap a great evening on at what is considered the local construction industry's night of nights at NEX in Newcastle. Picture supplied
Recognising excellence beyond bricks and mortar
Davis Builders NSW was a big winner at the 2023 Newcastle Master Builders Association Excellence in Building Awards held at NEX in Newcastle on Friday, September 8.

Managing Director Tristan Davis was named Residential Builder of the Year, and Young Builder of the Year - while his team saluted in three other categories.

The annual awards salute the achievements of the local construction industry across the Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, and New England regions.

"It is a celebration of not only bricks and mortar, but also the profound influence the built environment exerts on the very fabric of our society," MBA President Bob Black said.

Judges participated in rigorous onsite inspections, assessing projects valued at a sum of $500 million across more than 50 residential and commercial categories.

"Their resounding admiration for the industry's skill and professionalism was unmistaken, a true testament to the unwavering dedication of our members," Mr Black said.

2023 Winners List 

  • Commercial Apprentice of the Year - Tyler Love
  • Housing Apprentice of the Year - Daniel Morris
  • Newcastle MBA Group Training Apprentice of the Year - Cameron Brown
  • University Graduate of the Year Award - Jamie Manning
  • Contract Homes $600,000 - $1 Million - Sorensen Caldon Ferris Builders
  • Contract Homes (MERIT) $1 Million - $1.4 Million - Abuild Constructions Shelly Beach
  • Contract Homes $1 Million - $1.4 Million - Built By Eli
  • Contract Homes $1.4 Million - $1.5 Million - Form Architectural Building
  • Contract Homes $1.5 Million - $2 Million - Evolving Construction
  • Contract Homes $2 Million - $3 Million - Ponman Constructions
  • Contract Homes Over $3 Million - Davis Builders NSW
  • House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $200,000 - $400,000 - Bishop & Hart Construction Group
  • House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $400,000 - $600,000 - Active Build Solutions
  • House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $600,000 - $1 Million - Coastline Builders and Designers
  • House Alterations, Additions and Renovations $1 Million - $1.6 Million - Maple Design and Construct
  • House Alterations, Additions and Renovations Over $2 Million - Davis Builders NSW
  • Medium Density - Dual Occupancy - Boyd Building & Developments
  • Display Homes $400,000 - $600,000 - McDonald Jones
  • Display Homes $600,000 - $800,000 - Palm Lake Works
  • Display Homes Over $800,000 - MOJO Homes
  • Granny Flats - Spartan Projects
  • Residential Fitout - Nadin West Joinery
  • Kitchen Projects Under $45,000 - Nadin West Joinery
  • Kitchen Projects Over $45,000 - Pluim Joinery
  • Bathroom Projects - JNA Developments
  • Historic Restoration - A.E. Parker Builders
  • Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability - Lou Projects
  • Outdoor Landscaping Projects Residential Dwelling - EHL Landscaping
  • Swimming Pool Projects - Davis Builders

COMMERCIAL

  • Aged Care / Lifestyle Over 55's - North Construction & Building
  • Civil Engineering & Infrastructure Under $10 Million - Gongues Constructions
  • Civil Engineering & Infrastructure Over $35 Million - BESIX Watpac
  • Extensions, Renovations & Refurbishments Under $1 Million - Built By Eli
  • Extensions, Renovations & Refurbishments $1 Million - $5 Million - Skelcon
  • Restoration of an Historic Building Under $1 Million - Kingston Building
  • Restoration of an Historic Building Over $20 Million - Richard Crookes Constructions
  • Interior and Shop Fitouts Under $500,000 - Boyd Building & Developments
  • Interior and Shop Fitouts $1 Million - $3 Million - Urban Core Australia
  • Interior and Shop Fitouts Over $30 Million - Richard Crookes Constructions
  • Public Buildings Under $5 Million - Kingston Building
  • Apartment Developments Under $10 Million - Kingston Building
  • Apartment Developments Over $85 Million - GWH Build
  • Commercial Projects Under $5 Million - Reeman Constructions
  • Commercial Projects $5 Million - $10 Million - North Construction & Building
  • Commercial Projects Over $10 Million - Richard Crookes Constructions
  • 2023 SafeWork Excellence in Work Health & Safety Award - Residential Kingston Building
  • 2023 SafeWork Excellence in Work Health & Safety Award - Commercial Kingston Building

JUDGES AWARDS

  • Best Use of Timber Residential - Evolving Construction (Aust)
  • Best Use of Timber - Commercial Skelcon
  • Best Use of Glass - FC Glass & Aluminium
  • Special Judges Award - North Construction & Building
