NEWCASTLE pub-rock legends The Screaming Jets will continue with their upcoming tour, despite the death of founding member Paul Woseen.
The legendary bass guitarist and songwriter died in Melbourne last Friday. He was 56. A cause of death is yet to be released.
The Screaming Jets are due to release their ninth studio, Professional Misconduct, on October 6, their first new material since 2016.
The subsequent album tour is due to begin on November 3 in Brisbane. The tour culminates with a February 23 show at the Toronto Hotel.
"Just by way of an update, we are all still obviously reeling from the loss of Paully," Screaming Jets band members Dave Gleeson, Jimi Hocking, Scott Kingman and Cam McGlinchey said in a statement.
"It still feels like some crazy nightmare. We are astounded, but not surprised, by the massive outpouring of love towards Paully we have received in the last few days.
"Your wishes, thoughts, memories and prayers are appreciated by all of us who loved him.
"We are grateful for your patience as we start to figure out how we will move forward.
"At this stage we want to let you know that after much consideration we have decided to fulfil all our upcoming touring and new album commitments, and to move forward in the way that we feel best honours our brother's life and his music."
The statement also said a memorial is being organised in Melbourne to celebrate Woseen's life and legacy.
Since Woseen's death was announced last Friday evening, there's been an outpouring of support for the one-time Christchurch Cathedral choirboy, who become a global rock star and a creative force within The Screaming Jets.
Former Jets lead guitarist Grant Walmsley wrote a moving tribute to Woseen, describing him as a rock'n'roll original.
"My heart is broken," Walmsley wrote. "My sadness overflows. These wonderful memories, clear and vivid. You were my friend, we were brothers. You were an original.
"You believed in the vision and you gave and gave, as we all worked like no-one before us."
One-time Screaming Jets drummer Craig Rosevear said he felt numb and sick upon learning of Woosen's death.
"Your playing was a complete force of nature - rarely acknowledged and criminally underrated because it never craved the spotlight," Rosevear said. "It was, however, mind-blowing in its groove, intensity, power and accuracy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.