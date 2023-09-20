Newcastle Herald
Screaming Jets to continue with album release and tour after Paul Woosen's death

By Josh Leeson
Updated September 20 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
There's been an outpouring of grief following Paul Woseen's death last Friday. Picture file
NEWCASTLE pub-rock legends The Screaming Jets will continue with their upcoming tour, despite the death of founding member Paul Woseen.

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

