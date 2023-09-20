MELINA Ayres needed a change.
She lost her "spark" at Melbourne Victory.
The former Young Matildas striker had won two championships and scored 28 goals in five seasons.
She craved something new.
Then Jets A-League women's coach Gary van Egmond called. Twice.
Van Egmond, who had coached Ayres in the Young Matildas, was starting a new project.
It was exactly the challenge Ayres needed. That and the fact she could feed her other love in Newcastle, surfing.
"I spoke to Gary a couple of times. It was a new opportunity, which I was looking for," Ayres said.
"Historically, the club hasn't had too much success. When I joined Victory we were dead last and managed to build that up. It would be really cool to do it up here. Also it is a great place to live. There is surf around which is a bonus."
Ayres is from Ocean Grove, a seaside town on the Great Ocean Road south of Melbourne, and grew up surfing at Thirteenth Beach and Torquay.
Since arriving in Newcastle, Ayres has acquainted herself with the famed right-hander at Merewether, but is yet to rip in.
"We have been pretty busy so I haven't been much yet," she said. "Once we get into the swing of training, I will try and get a few surfs in."
The Jets scored just 22 goal last season on the way to finishing 10th.
Ayres netted 11 for Victory despite missing a chunk of the season with a hamstring injury.
"Melina is a box striker and is very ambitious to take the next step in her development," van Egmond said. "It is the fittest I have seen her. She is really switched on and looking forward to the season.
Ayres likes the fact van Egmond is "very black and white".
"He tells you exactly what he is thinking and I like that," she said. "There is no beating around the bush.
"When I spoke to Gary, he said 'we want to win'. I was like: 'OK let's go.' "In previous years they have struggled. For him to say that gave me the belief that he believes.
"I also think I have a lot to learn from him in an attacking sense. You see the flair Emily [van Egmond] has. He has obviously taught her a lot of that. I think it is an exciting place to be."
Ayres is among 15 new players at the Jets.
"We have a bit of work to do, but it is a good challenge to have," Ayres said. "A lot of the girls have come off NPL seasons. I think we will be able to pull it together for round one.
"At Victory we never had the best team on paper. It is important to have that grit and fight and win games maybe when you are not the better team on paper. Push through and find a way."
Ayres is sharing a house with the Jets' four internationals, Kiwi defender Rebecca Burrows, Swiss defender Lorena Baumann and American duo Maggie Shaw and Izzy Nino.
"I haven't introduce them to Vegemite yet, but I have taught them how to say arvo and servo," she said. "I'm educating them."
Meanwhile, Jets academy products Emma Dundas, Zoe Karapidis, Josie Allan and Milan Hammond have signed scholarship deals with the club.
