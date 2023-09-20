City of Newcastle says a safety review has taken place at the South Newcastle Beach skate park building site after a beach goer was reportedly injured by a piece of fallen construction material.
A witness reported that a piece of hand railing appeared to have fallen from the site and hit a beach goer in the head on September 17. Lifeguards responded and rendered assistance to the person.
"This is a serious safety concern," the witness said.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said the site contractor Daracon undertook a "review of safety and security" after the incident.
"Safety of the public and of site workers is a key priority for all City of Newcastle projects," the spokesperson said.
"Following reports of an injury in the vicinity of our site at South Newcastle Beach, a review of safety and security has been undertaken by our contractor.
"Our contractor performs daily site safety inspections and mitigates hazards in accordance with legislative requirements and their third-party certified safety system."
Sunday was a busy day along the Hunter coastline as people flocked to the sand to cool off from the hot weather.
