Injury from South Newcastle Beach Bathers Way skate park construction site

September 20 2023 - 4:00pm
City of Newcastle says a safety review has taken place at the South Newcastle Beach skate park building site after a beach goer was reportedly injured by a piece of fallen construction material.

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

