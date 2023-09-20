ONE of Newcastle's most recognisable homes is on the market.
For many years, the property at 45 Metcalfe Street in Wallsend has remained a curiosity to passers-by because of the image of a woman and the words 'Ye Old Pub' painted on the side of the house that faces Thomas Street which connects to Newcastle Link Road.
"It has always been a house that makes you wonder what is behind those walls," Presence listing agent Lucas Rankin said.
"The painting on the wall outside is quite an iconic feature of the home."
The property is scheduled to go to auction on October 12 with a guide of $595,000.
The words 'Ye Old Pub' were painted on the home long before the current owners purchased the home in 2021, but why?
The history of the long-standing property dates back to circa 1875 when it was known to the Wallsend community as the New Ballarat Hotel.
After ceasing trade as a pub, the property went on to operate as the H.C. Harris Chocolate Factory in the 1930s and, almost a century later, the home's previous owner ran a dance studio on site.
Glimpses into the home's past can still be found though, including the original cellar underneath the house which has exposed brickwork and the original fireplace.
"It's not a functional cellar but it still has all of the old brickwork and the little staircase that leads down to it, so it's quite cool," he said.
Other original features throughout the home include pressed iron ceilings and walls, fretwork and timber floors and doors.
The two-storey house has four bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with an original fireplace on the ground floor, and two bathrooms.
Updates over the years include a modernised kitchen with stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances and a glass splashback that flows through to the open-plan dining area that connects to a large living room.
Upstairs are the remaining bedrooms, a second bathroom, a kitchenette and a balcony.
The agent said the home also had a convenient position close to Wallsend town centre and access to the Newcastle Link Road and freeway.
"Location-wise it is brilliant," he said.
"Interest is tracking quite steadily and there are a few parties looking into the property including someone who knew it was on the market last time but wasn't in a position to purchase it then."
The median house value in Wallsend is $719,000, according to CoreLogic.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.