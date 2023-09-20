NEWCASTLE Jets midfielder Callum Timmins has a point to prove this A-League season.
Top priority is staying on the pitch.
Timmins had grand plans when he joined the Jets from home club Perth Glory 12 months ago.
The English-born 23-year-old was fresh from a breakout season. The playmaker scored three goals in 23 appearances for the Glory and was rewarded with a place in the A-League All-Stars side which played Barcelona.
However, he never really got going at the Jets.
He struggled to find a place in Arthur Papas' game plan and was hindered by on-going groin issues.
He made 13 appearances, including two starts, for a total of 273 minutes.
"It was tough last season. Really frustrating," Timmins said. 'I had a lot of injuries and was moping around.
"I thought about surgery. Instead, I jumped in the gym during the off-season and did a lot of work on strengthening the areas where I had those injuries - mainly my groin.
"Having a mental break when I went back to Perth done me a good bit of help as well. By the time pre-season was up, I was excited to get back to football. I came in feeling pretty good and am ready to go."
New season. New lease of life.
Timmins was noticeably trimmer and stronger when he arrived for pre-season.
As a result, he has barely missed a training session.
"I want to rectify the season I had last year," Timmins said. "I wanted to come back stronger and have a good season.
"The main thing this year is staying on the pitch."
With Brandon O'Neill to miss the season opener against Perth on suspension, Timmins is in a battle with Kosta Grozos and Frenchman Jason Berthomier for a starting spot.
"I'm enjoying playing under Rob [Stanton]," Timmins said. "He is a really good guy and a good coach. He has his own philosophy on football and the lads are really buying into it and are excited for the season. I am playing a bit deeper in this formation. I'm pretty comfortable doing either."
Timmins was named on the bench for the friendly against Brisbane in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday night.
However, he has another three friendlies against Macarthur, Wellington and Western Sydney to press his claims for round one.
"Rob has been trying to keep us playing which is the best thing to do," Timmins said. "You can train as much as you like but nothing can replicate an A-League game as much as a friendly.
"The main thing for me is to take each day as it comes and try to be the best I can each day."
