WATERFRONT properties in Lake Macquarie are rivaling prices in Newcastle's most expensive suburbs after a record-breaking sale in Marks Point this week.
A luxury home on the lake at 75 Marks Point Road smashed the suburb's residential sale record after it sold for more than $5 million with Belle Property's Anthony Di Nardo and Jackson Morgan on Thursday.
The sale price was undisclosed, however, it is understood that the property sold in the vicinity of $5 million.
The previous record price in Marks Point was set in August 2021 when a four-bedroom waterfront home on 1166 square metres, also on Marks Point Road, sold for $3.35 million.
The 1384 square metre property sold four weeks ahead of the scheduled expressions of interest closing date.
"It has well and truly set the Marks Point record by just under $2 million," Mr Morgan said.
"We had a lot of interest from downsizers that were coming from acreages or big homes because the house itself isn't overly that big and was quite manageable.
"It really targeted the luxury downsizers market."
Despite widespread interest from out-of-area buyers in the Southern Highlands and Queensland, Mr Morgan said the home was sold to a resident of Newcastle.
The buyer was among 14 groups who attended inspections of the property which could only be viewed by private appointment.
The property last sold in 2016 for $3 million, according to CoreLogic.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has a prime position on Lake Macquarie with uninterrupted 180-degree views from two north-facing levels through floor-to-ceiling curved glass windows.
The outdoor entertaining area has an award-winning in-ground pool and spa.
Mr Morgan said an increasing number of buyers were recognising the value that Lake Macquarie offered.
He estimated that buyers from out-of-area accounted for around 80 per cent of sales in suburbs such as Marks Point and Caves Beach due to their close proximity to the freeway.
"With the high price points around the lake the buyers are coming from all over at the moment," he said.
"You see those big numbers in town [Newcastle] but around the lake, these larger properties are starting to warrant those higher prices.
"You can't find these private blocks that are much bigger with water views in town."
It follows a string of top residential sales in the Lake Macquarie region over the past two years, including the record-breaking $10 million sale of a mansion at 334 The Esplanade in November.
Other significant sales in suburbs across Lake Macquarie include Whitebridge (94a Burwood Road sold for $7.375 million); Coal Point (279 Coal Point Road sold for $5.7 million); Dudley (6 Bombala Street sold for $5 million); Kilaben Bay (104 Kilaben Bay Road sold for $4.7 million); Toronto (149 Brighton Avenue sold for $4.7 million); and Warners Bay (27 Chelston Street sold for $4.3 million).
And there are more big results set to come.
Neil Fry, also of Belle Property, listed a waterfront home in Belmont at 82 Ross Street this week with a guide of $4.6 million to $5 million.
The four-bedroom home on 930 square metres has panoramic lake views and features including a glass lift, polished concrete flooring, a high-end kitchen and luxury bathrooms.
The current record price for a residential property in Belmont is $4.55 million.
