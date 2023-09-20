A MALE believed to be in his teens has been injured during an afternoon collision in Newcastle's outskirts.
NSW Ambulance were called to an incident on Smith Road, Elermore Vale around 3:45pm on September 20.
Paramedics treated the patient at the scene for a head injury, along with multiple leg injuries.
The Newcastle Herald understands police from the Newcastle district are also on the scene.
It is not yet understood how the collision occurred.
This is an unfolding story. More updates to comes.
