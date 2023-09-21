It's called tidsoptmism (according to an email sent to me by no less than two of my editors yesterday) - a kind of chronological optimism that causes people to think they have more time than they do in the day. And, at least according to some numbers released by ride-sharer Uber about a year ago, about seven in 10 Aussies have it; so much so that they reckon as a nation, we're around a half-hour late on average.