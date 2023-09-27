The long weekend is a matter of days away and, to celebrate, three Hunter Valley wineries have this year decided to try something a little different.
It's called the Vines & Wines Roaming Feast and it's a collaboration between De Iuliis, Oakvale and Glandore wineries, which are all within walking distance of one another.
The progressive long lunch on Sunday, October 1, is being catered by The Wilderness Chef and starts at Glandore Wines with a glass of their Chloe Blanc de Blancs followed by a first course among the vines: torched Tasmanian salmon with roasted capsicum and eggplant peperonata, charred broccolini, truffled capers and sumac sunflower seeds. You'll also get to sample a Glandore White Label Vermentino 2022, Oakvale Verdelho 2023, and a De Iuliis Estate Rose 2023.
Guests will make their way to Oakvale Wines and, under the resident peppercorn tree, enjoy a second course of BBQ chorizo with mixed grain tabbouleh, Binnorie feta, pomegranate, glazed leek and salsa verde, paired with Glandore Black Label TPR Tempranillo 2021, Oakvale Touriga Graciano 2021 and De Iuliis Shiraz Touriga 2020.
Last but not least, it's off to 2022 Hunter Valley Cellar Door of the Year De Iuliis Wines where, on the terrace, guests will enjoy baharat lamb rump with maple-charred pumpkin, ajvar yoghurt, Swiss brown mushrooms, garden peas, grilled asparagus and hazelnut pangrattato washed down with a Glandore Black Label Hamish Shiraz 2021, Oakvale Cabernet Shiraz and a De Iuliis Shiraz 2018.
Vines and Wines Roaming Feast, October 1, noon to 4.30pm. Tickets are $200 per person at glandorewines.com.
It's a busy weekend in the Hunter Valley, in fact, with plenty to see and do.
The best of the Around Hermitage Food and Wine Trail can be explored at the D'Vine Long Weekend, which is a schedule of gourmet experiences being hosted by 14 venues. There are picnics; horse-drawn carriage rides; farm tours; wine, chocolate and cheese tastings; a mozarella-making class, and much more. Go to d-vine.com.au to plan your weekend.
Misty Glen Wines is hosting a dog-friendly picnic day on October 1.
Oktoberfest is being celebrated at Harrigan's in Pokolbin with German-inspired food and drink specials plus live music, and at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley where there will be an outdoor beer garden with a Wurst Wagon (your choice of wurst in a bun for $18 with toppings including sauerkraut, green relish, mustard, pickled vegetables, sauces and condiments) as well as a Banquet Bar serving exclusive Sydney Brewery German brews.
And don't forget to look up over the weekend or you might miss the Hunter Valley Balloon Fiesta.
MasterChef Australia alumni Stephanie de Sousa has found her niche starring in online cooking tutorials. On Instagram alone the Warners Bay cook's @steph_cooks_stuff handle has more than 432,000 followers.
Her focus at present is on easy, affordable 15-minute meals and she is inspiring home cooks from all over Australia and the world with her easy-to-follow recipes and step-by-step instructions.
"I am simply providing what my followers seem to like and at the moment it is quick, easy and inexpensive meals. I have been an ALDI ambassador for a few months now, so creating inexpensive meals is easy," she said.
"I can see a growing trend of people returning to the meals their grandparents and parents made. Old school comfort food. And also meals that can be whipped up easily after work, making it easier to resist the temptation to buy takeaway."
Pappa Sven at Cooks Hill is hosting a Pink Ribbon Afternoon Tea on Saturday, October 14, with recipe creator, baker and stylist Salma Sabdia. Tickets are on sale now.
Head to Kahibah Sports Club on October 14 for a High Tea ($65 per person). Did you know the club has a small wine bar, known as The Tasting Room? The club also has a lot of fun school holiday activities planned for the kids such as laser tag and slime making.
Lovedale Smokehouse has introduced new gelato and milkshake flavours to coincide with the school holidays, as well as fun lawn games.
Courtyard Eclectic at Lovedale is now open on Wednesdays, 8am to 3pm.
The lunchboxes at Little Black Pony Espresso in Broadmeadow are worth a visit. You can't go wrong with a healthy wrap, salad and baguette.
Dixon Park SLSC has kicked off Coldies for the summer months. It's on every Sunday, 3.30pm onwards, and features cheap beverages. BYO food.
Chef Jason Kuyltjes, aka Roy, has ended his catering commitments at other venues to focus on tapas and wine bar Roy's at 45 in Mayfield.
McLeish Estate is getting festive by hosting a Wreath & Wine workshop on Saturday, November 18, with designer Naomi Findlay.
CorEat in Newcastle East has a new lunch menu for spring.
Enjoy happy hour at Urban Deli & Bar Tuesday to Friday, 4pm to 6pm. The snacks menu looks tasty.
I was thrilled to walk into Charlestown Square last week and find a new addition, Sushi Hub, on ground level where the supermarkets are. Those salmon "sandwiches" ... wow.
