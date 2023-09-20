A collaboration between the University of Newcastle and Ampcontrol that began in 2004 has reached a new milestone with the opening of a dedicated living lab.
Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic will formally open the newly named ResTech building at the Callaghan campus on Thursday.
Starting with just five staff members, the partnership set out to accelerate the development and commercialisation of new innovative technology solutions for the energy, infrastructure, and resources industries.
Among its many achievements over the past two decades, it is credited as playing a key role in helping to reinvent the region's manufacturing sector following the closure of the BHP Steelworks in 1999.
"I'd argue that ResTech deserves special mention in any history of the Hunter's economic development since 2000," Mr Husic said.
Today the project has 40 people located on campus and provides an opportunity for engineering students to work with industry on real-world challenges to become life-ready graduates.
"Our university has worked with Ampcontrol over a number of years and ResTech is the result of our strong partnership. We are absolutely committed to our regions and are perfectly positioned to provide the industry partnerships, workforce facilities, leading researchers, and technology expertise to help with the transition and innovation of industries across the Hunter," Vice-chancellor Alex Zelinsky said.
"We are passionate about ensuring our students are work-ready, so the opportunity for our engineering students to gain experience at ResTech by working on challenging research projects for industry is invaluable. It means our graduates have the practical skills and industry connections to thrive in the workplace when they graduate."
ResTech has 24 dedicated research and development engineers, including students. Throughout 2023, there have been 16 industrial placement students and 16 final year projects with ResTech.
"ResTech brings together two entities - Ampcontrol and the University of Newcastle - who are united in their goal to deliver energy solutions which will help make global net zero a reality," Ampcontrol managing director Rod Henderson said.
"The engineering smarts and advanced manufacturing capability of Ampcontrol through ResTech will contribute great value to finding innovative solutions to decarbonise."
Mr Husic said the federal government was keen to support the continued development of the ResTech collaboration.
"Newcastle and the Hunter have built a prototype of how to do economic transformation based on R&D, innovation, commercialisation and smart specialisation in technologies like renewables," he said.
"It's a model the Australian government is replicating to ensure we are a country with advanced manufacturing supporting high living standards and sustainable long-term economic growth.
We have all the ingredients to be a nation that makes sophisticated things.
