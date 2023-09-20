Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Newcastle's Aruma facilities, including a laundry and warehouse, were open for expo today

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated September 20 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF YOU ask Daniel Carter wat he loves about working at Aruma, he will tell you it's "the people" and "the work".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.