IF YOU ask Daniel Carter wat he loves about working at Aruma, he will tell you it's "the people" and "the work".
Mr Carter is one of more than 250 people employed at the disability service provider, based at Warabrook and Lambton. He has worked in manufacturing for the company for almost 25 years and is now the safety officer.
It is a big job - Mr Carter said he is responsible for checking the warehouse is clean everyday and "operational for disabled people to work in".
And on Wednesday, Mr Carter joined with other staff to take more than 15 service providers on a tour of Aruma, including its woodwork, medical packaging, warehouse and commercial laundry facilities.
It was a day for school leavers and other job seekers to learn what Aruma might be like for them.
Commercial laundry manager Michael Furner said he was pleased to open the site for so many people, many of whom who may not have considered employment before.
The expo was part of the Count Us In festival, an annual event held by the City of Newcastle and now in its fourth year.
"For those who wanted the progression of going into employment, it's given them the opportunity to see what is available, and what skills and opportunities we can offer," Mr Furner said. "Really, it gives the opportunity to prosper in what they want to do."
The laundry has 120 staff in total. 57 of those are supported employees, or workers who are funded by the NDIS through a disability pension while working.
"They are then paid a percentage of an able-boded person's wage to the skills they do in the employment sector," Mr Furner said. "They are assessed by someone external."
Many of the Hunter's biggest accommodation locations use Aruma for their laundry services, including Crowne Plaza and Rydges hotels.
"We're part of promoting a call feel for our customer so they have great clientele feedback from people who are staying away on holidays," Mr Furness said.
Everyone at Aruma is employed either full or part-time - there are no casual positions. The service is funded partly by NDIS but the bulk of wages are paid from commercial income. This ensures people can work to their ability and own timetable while earning an income.
And to people considering employment with Aruma, Mr Carter said: "Just come and give it a go".
