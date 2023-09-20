Newcastle Herald
Why at least one ex-Knight will feature in the NRL grand final

By Robert Dillon
September 20 2023 - 7:30pm
Storm lock Josh King. Picture Getty Images
MELBOURNE Storm workhorse Josh King admits it is a "surreal" feeling to find himself just 80 minutes away from his childhood dream of playing in an NRL grand final.

