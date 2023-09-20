Why at least one ex-Knight will feature in the NRL grand final

MELBOURNE Storm workhorse Josh King admits it is a "surreal" feeling to find himself just 80 minutes away from his childhood dream of playing in an NRL grand final.
King is among a host of former Newcastle Knights who will be involved in this week's preliminary finals and, one way or the other, at least one of them is likely to feature in the title decider.
His teammates in Friday's do-or-die clash with Penrith include fullback Nick Meaney, who played five NRL games for Newcastle in 2018 before joining Canterbury. Former Knights lower-grader Grant Anderson has been named as Melbourne's standby player in jersey No.18.
Penrith's squad includes interchange utility Jack Cogger, who appeared in 20 NRL games for the Knights before stints with Canterbury, Huddersfield and the Panthers. He will return to Newcastle next year after signing a three-season deal.
Another ex-Knight, back-rower Zac Hosking, has been named on Penrith's extended bench after playing in 21 games for the two-time champions this season.
Then in Saturday's preliminary final at Suncorp Stadium, former Knights enforcer Mitch Barnett will be a key man for the Warriors as they attempt to ambush the Brisbane Broncos.
King helped Newcastle claim a NSW Cup premiership in 2015, but until last week's thrilling 18-13 triumph against Sydney Roosters, he had never won a top-grade play-off. After starting his NRL career with two wooden spoons and just one win from his first 21 games, King is still pinching himself to be within striking distance of a grand final.
"To be part of a Melbourne Storm team getting ready to play in a preliminary final, that's something I would never have dreamt about a little while ago," King told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's a pretty surreal feeling, to be honest.
"I had played in week one of the finals before, but I'd never actually won a final.
"So last week was great to be part of, but to say now I'm playing in a prelim, that's pretty cool."
Since joining Melbourne at the start of last season, 28-year-old King has not missed a game, and this season he has been a fixture in their starting line-up.
And while naturally his priority is to help the Storm win, he has been delighted to see his former Newcastle teammates enjoy a breakout season before they bowed out in week two of the finals after a 40-10 loss to the Warriors last week.
"I'm still really close to a lot of those boys and so happy for them," King said.
"It's unfortunate they couldn't get the job done on the weekend, but by the same token, they had a great year and should be really proud of themselves ...
"They've been there through the hard times, and this year they've been able to enjoy some good times.
"I mean they sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium three weeks in a row. That's just crazy and hopefully they can build on that and be even better next year."
King was also pleased for the contingent of ex-Knights who are still alive in the finals.
"All those guys have been doing so well," he said.
"I'm really happy for Barney to go over there and help them finish fourth on the ladder and be fighting for a spot in the grand final. It's a great story, because that club had a couple of really tough years during COVID.
"And Hosko and Coggs, they're two really good fellas who have worked really hard in their careers.
"They probably haven't had an easy road but they're relishing their opportunity at Penrith and playing some really good footy, so I'm really happy for all those boys."
Fresh after earning a week off, Penrith will be hot favourites on Friday but King said the Storm were quietly confident about their chances.
"Penrith are a quality side," he said.
"They've been the pinnacle for the last three or four years. Two premierships and obviously this year they're going just as well.
"It's going to be a tough game for us but we're confident that if we play the footy we're capable of, we can give it a red-hot crack."
