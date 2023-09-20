Seven Days in League: Silly Willie cheap shot below average

AN interview with Parramatta NRLW prop Elsie Albert provides food for thought as she recalls her steep learning curve after arriving in Australia from Papua New Guinea.
Albert reveals that at her previous club, St George Illawarra, she struggled to complete a training session after literally biting off more than she could chew.
"I'd finished two boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts before training," Albert tells nrl.com.
Two dozen donuts? "Yes, I ate 24 donuts in a day," Albert confesses, explaining that Krispy Kreme were a team sponsor and "they gave me some vouchers that I could use to get some donuts".
"I got a 24-pack of original glazed and thought I'd go home and have a couple then after training have some more," she says. "That didn't work. I had six and just kept going. I finished the whole box. I went to training and didn't get through it."
Somehow Elsie still looks fit as a fiddle.
It's not really fair. Last time I ate a donut, I put on five kilograms.
ELSIE Albert's revelation is likely to have Dolphins fan favourite Valynce Te Whare drooling with envy. The built-for-comfort backline blockbuster has revealed he is going on a strict diet to trim down before his second season in the NRL.
"I'll go on holiday, refresh my head and come back in pre-season hopefully lighter and fitter so I can play more games next year," Te Whare tells AAP.
"I dropped weight this year and then I went back up. I weigh in at 123kg at the moment. It is hard to run around. I want to get to 115kg by the start of pre-season.
"I am still working out what the best meal is for me. At the moment it's fish and veg. The fish doesn't put on weight and the veg goes straight through me."
I READ with interest a Daily Telegraph report that claims the Wests Tigers have parted company with David Furner after a run-in with fellow assistant coach Robbie Farah.
According to the snippet, the pair "almost came to blows at a game towards the back end of the season".
I'd suggest it's lucky for Farah that they didn't. If he hadn't been a rugby league player, they reckon Furnsy could have made it as a professional boxer. I know who my money would've been riding on.
BIG Willie Mason is in danger of tearing a hamstring in his rush to lay the slipper into Tyson Gamble after Newcastle's 40-10 loss to the Warriors in Auckland.
"There could not be a bigger hole that Tyson gamble wants to crawl into right now," Wilbur posts on Twitter. "Pick ya battles boy. You are below average."
Mason and Gamble, of course, traded pleasantries before and after Newcastle's play-off win against Canberra. Willie, you might recall, declared that other than Kalyn Ponga, the Knights had the "worst f---ing spine in the league". To which Gamble succinctly replied: "Tell him to get f---ed."
This time Willie's cheap shot attracts more than 800 Twitter responses, the vast majority of which are summed up by one comment: "Your [sic] a has been [sic] and a flog Mason." All of which reminds me that the world was a better place before some jerk invented the internet.
THE Mason-Gamble stoush reaffirms a theory to which I have long subscribed, that people should be required to undertake an IQ test before they are allowed to open social-media accounts.
That way all users could be graded into categories, for example: (a) literate, (b) borderline, (c) moron, (d) Neanderthal.
I'll leave it up to you to decide the most appropriate classification for big Willie.
STORM part-owner and chairman Matt Tripp reveals in the Sydney Morning Herald that his betting company, Betr, will actually turn a bigger profit if favourites Penrith beat his side in Friday's preliminary final.
Tripp says the difference between Penrith and Melbourne winning the premiership is almost $1.5 million, with the latter scenario much worse. Can anyone explain why NRL players can't have a $5 bet on the footy, but a club owner can have a fortune riding on a result?
NRL players appear to have been surprisingly well behaved on their respective Mad Mondays, but fortunately Cowboys star Val Holmes is upholding a proud tradition. Val cops a $25,000 fine and one-game ban for posting pictures on social media of himself holding a dodgy bag of white powder.
No need for Val to undergo an IQ test.
MORE IN SPORT
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.