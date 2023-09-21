Novocastrian Swim Club's rising talents closed the winter short course season with a splash, and leading the charge were young guns Liam Blair and Eli Gardiner.
The dynamic duo returned from the NSW Junior State Age Short Course Swimming Championships, held at Homebush on September 9 and 10, with a swag of medals each.
Blair produced six individual gold-medal performances and set a new state record of one minute and 2.21 seconds on his way to victory in the 10-year boys 100-metre freestyle.
The 10-year-old also claimed NSW titles for his age group in the 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly plus the 50m and 200m freestyle.
Eleven-year-old Gardiner placed second in the 11-year boys 50m and 100m backstroke plus the 100m freestyle.
The pair also teamed up with Jed Borg and Ryan Keft to win the 10/11-year boys 4 x 50m freestyle and the foursome secured third place in the 4 x 50m medley relay.
Novocastrian Swim Club, which operates out of Couglan's Swim Centre at Warners Bay, finished the junior state titles 13th overall.
"Compared to some of the big teams in Sydney, we did really quite well," Novocastrian Swim Club head coach Ben Fricker told the Newcastle Herald.
"Overall, on the first day there were 15 PBs [personal best times] and 11 top-10 finishes in NSW. On the second day there were 14 PBs and six top-10 finishes, so overall it was a good team effort."
Fricker described Blair's record-breaking effort as "rare" and "massive for the club and the region".
"[Liam and Eli] have natural ability and have put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes, a lot of big training sessions," Fricker said.
"They both train really well, and their best asset is they've got each other. They swim off each other and train together quite well.
"Overall, I've got a really good team of juniors coming through and strong in multiple age groups."
Swimmers in the Hunter region will now turn their focus to the long course season.
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.