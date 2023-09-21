Newcastle Herald
Novocastrian Swim Club perform strongly at NSW junior age titles

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
September 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Novocastrian Swim Club athletes Eli Gardiner, left, and Liam Blair with their swags of medals from the NSW junior age short course titles. Picture by Marina Neil
Novocastrian Swim Club's rising talents closed the winter short course season with a splash, and leading the charge were young guns Liam Blair and Eli Gardiner.

