Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League Men, 2023: Young gun Lachy Bayliss scores a double as Jets strike late to beat Brisbane

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 20 2023 - 10:10pm, first published 9:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Ingham fires a shot in the 4-0 win over Brisbane Roar at Coffs Harbour on Wednesday night. Picture Jets Media
Dane Ingham fires a shot in the 4-0 win over Brisbane Roar at Coffs Harbour on Wednesday night. Picture Jets Media

FRENCH import Jason Berthomier made his debut and rookie Lachlan Bayliss scored a double as the Newcastle Jets overpowered Brisbane Roar 4-0 in a friendly in Coffs Harbour in front of 4,100 fans on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.