FRENCH import Jason Berthomier made his debut and rookie Lachlan Bayliss scored a double as the Newcastle Jets overpowered Brisbane Roar 4-0 in a friendly in Coffs Harbour in front of 4,100 fans on Wednesday night.
Berthomier started at the base of midfield alongside Kosta Grozos amd got through 45 minutes. He was neat and tidy in an encouraging performance.
Brisbane fielded a strong side, including captain Jay O'Shea, Frenchman Florin Berenguer, Jack Hingert and Kai Trewin.
The match was tight and without a goal for 60 minutes.
However, it opened up after the Roar were reduced to 10 men when James Nikolovski was given a red card.
Jets attacker Clayton Taylor was through on goal and was brought down by the defender outside the box.
Lucas Mauragis put the Jets ahead in the 78th minute, slotting a shot from the edge of the box in transition.
Trent Buhagiar doubled the advantage two minutes later when he cut back on the inside and angled a drive into the corner.
From there it was a procession.
Lachy Bayliss converted from the spot after Mauragis was brought down in the box.
Bayliss made it a double on the stroke of full-time.
The Roar play Melbourne Knights in the Australia Cup semi-final in Melbourne on Sunday.
The friendly was the culmination of as four day tour to the mid-north coast by the Jets.
The Jets next hit out is against Macarthur on September 28. They also have friendlies against Wellington (October 6) and Wanderers (October 13).
They kick off the A-League season away to Perth on October 22.
